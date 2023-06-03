‘The Voice’: Carrie Underwood Was ‘Jealous’ of Kelly Clarkson Becoming a Coach, Source Says

Fans adore American Idol alumni Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson. Underwood is known as one of the most successful singers to come from the competition series, and Clarkson went on coach The Voice for several seasons, including season 23 in 2023. Unfortunately, a rumored feud raged between Underwood and Clarkson. Here’s what a source said about Underwood feeling “jealous” of Clarkson for becoming a coach.

Carrie Underwood was allegedly ‘jealous’ of Kelly Clarkson coaching on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

There are numerous rumors suggesting Carrie Underwood and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson have beef. A source shared with The Sun in 2017 that Underwood felt “jealous” of Clarkson for joining The Voice as a coach. “Carrie was jealous Kelly got a coaching gig on The Voice that she thought should’ve been hers,” the source said.

It appears the jealousy went both ways. “And Kelly’s always been jealous that Carrie’s the bestselling idol to come out of Idol,” the source added.

The year prior, Underwood allegedly caused “serious drama” when Clarkson was asked to perform a solo on American Idol. “Carrie caused serious drama with the final production of the show because she flipped out that she was stuck doing a duet [with Keith Urban] when she has a tour and so many things to promote right now,” a source noted.

Despite their potential differences over The Voice, Clarkson chose to clear the air with Underwood by snapping a photo by her side on the red carpet. “Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.’ And, like, it never happens, and people always try to put it together like we’re enemies. And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.’ So, anyway, I went to get a picture and then everybody lost their mind.”

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coaches are switching up

Fans of The Voice know Blake Shelton isn’t returning for season 24 — and neither is Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson didn’t make a major announcement regarding her departure. It’s believed she won’t coach next season because her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is relocating to New York City, which means she’s also personally making a big move back to the East Coast. The Voice continues to film in California.

Part of the reason for The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s move is due to the expansion of New York’s Film Tax Credit. “As part of the program’s expansion, New York now provides an incentive to eligible television series that relocate to New York and reduces the eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years of filming to two years of filming,” the statement reads, according to People.

The Voice Season 24 coaches are Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. It’s unclear if NBC ever asked Carrie Underwood to coach. But The Voice Season 24 coach Legend hopes to one day see Underwood sitting in a coaching chair in the series.

“I think it should be someone in country,” he told NBC Insider. “We’ve never had another country Coach before because it’s only been Blake, so I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it. She’s in the NBC family. She sings on our Sunday Night [Football] broadcasts every Sunday. She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie!”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.