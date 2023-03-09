‘The Voice’: John Legend Says Carrie Underwood Should Replace Blake Shelton: ‘Just an Idea’

The Voice Season 23 may have just gotten started, but people are already thinking about the next one. Ever since Blake Shelton announced that this season would be his last, many people have been thinking about his potential replacement. So far, fans have thrown out quite a few names for musicians who could possibly fit the bill. John Legend even suggested that Carrie Underwood would be a wonderful replacement for Shelton, and he has pretty good reasoning for why.

The Voice Season 22 cast John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Breland | Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Why is ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Blake Shelton’s last season?

But why is Shelton leaving The Voice to begin with? The “Austin” singer has been a judge on the popular show since its inception in 2011. In fact, he remains the only judge to have appeared on the show for every season. While the country singer loves being a part of the show, his priorities have shifted in recent years. After marrying Gwen Stefani in 2021, Shelton became a stepdad to her three children. Thus, he’s now prioritizing their schedules over his own and carving out more time for family. This inherently means he has less time to give to the reality TV show.

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time,” Shelton shared with Access Hollywood. “There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”

John Legend thinks Carrie Underwood would be a wonderful replacement for Shelton

Shelton is still committed to giving his all to this season of The Voice, hoping to add one final win to his roster. In the meantime, there has been plenty of chatter about who can replace him. Former judges are even chiming in. Legend, who is currently on a break from the show to focus on his family and new album, thinks Underwood would be a great fit. He’d love to see someone in the same musical genre as Shelton replace him as a judge.

“Well, I think it should be someone in country,” Legend shared with Extra when asked who should replace Shelton for The Voice Season 24. “And we have never had another country coach before because it’s only been Blake. So, you know, I could see, like, Carrie doing it. She’s in the NBC family. She sings on our Sunday night broadcast every Sunday, she could be good. Just an idea, Carrie, but we’ll see what The Voice has in store.”

Another former judge from ‘The Voice’ would also love to see Underwood join the show

But Legend isn’t the only one who thinks that Underwood would be a great fit for The Voice. Camila Cabello would also love to see the “Before He Cheats” singer on the show. “Oh, that’s good!” the “Havana” singer exclaimed in her own interview with Extra, as reported by Music Mayhem, when Underwood was presented as an option. “Carrie Underwood would be good.” She then launched into some other suitable options. “I don’t know, like, I’m not sure. Rihanna? But I don’t know. I feel like she’s so busy. Labyrinth would be so good.”

Only time will tell if Underwood will ever serve as a judge on The Voice. Considering she’s currently on tour and has her own family to prioritize, things could go either way.