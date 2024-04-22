New episodes of 'The Voice' continue to push season 25 toward the finale. After the Knockout round, the playoffs start on April 22.

At this point in the season, new episodes of The Voice drastically narrow down the field. The Knockout stages are over, and the competition will only intensify.

Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay still have many talented singers on their respective teams. But that would all change in a new episode of The Voice.

THE VOICE — “The Knockouts Premiere” Episode 2511 — Pictured: (l-r) John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance The Rapper, Reba McEntire — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

‘The Voice’ is new tonight, April 22

There will be a brand new episode of The Voice tonight, April 22. It all starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Subscribers can also stream the episode on Peacock.

Tonight’s episode is “The Playoffs Premiere.” The Voice Season 25 enters the playoff round, requiring each coach to select just three artists to advance.

To make that choice, they’ll listen to each of the remaining 20 singers perform their chosen song. John Legend’s and Dan + Shay’s teams will perform tonight. Maluma will advise Team Legend, while Saweetie will lend a hand to Team Dan + Shay.

Similar to last season, the playoff round will not air live. Instead, it was prerecorded along with the previous rounds. There will be no interactive voting from fans.

What happened last week on ‘The Voice’?

Last week saw the end of the Knockout stage of The Voice Season 25. Another four singers went home after the April 15 episode.

Team Winner Song Loser Song Chance the Rapper Maddi Jane “New Rules” by Dua Lipa Kamalei Kawa’a (saved by John Legend) “All of Me” by John Legend John Legend Mafe “Almost Is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande Gene Taylor (eliminated) “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith Dan + Shay Karen Waldrup “Georgia Rain” by Trisha Yearwood Ducote Talmage (eliminated) “She Got the Best of Me” by Luke Combs Reba McEntire Justin & Jeremy Garcia “You Are the Reason” by Callum Scott Zeya Rae (eliminated) “River” by Bishop Briggs Chance the Rapper RLetto “Stay” by the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Alyssa Crosby (eliminated) “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” by Elton John John Legend “Cowboy Take Me Away” by the Dixie Chicks Zoe Levert Jackie Romeo (saved by Reba McEntire) “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna

Find out who gets eliminated next and who advances to the live shows when The Voice airs tonight, April 22. Watch on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET, or stream the show the next day on Peacock.