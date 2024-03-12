'The Voice' Season 25 coaches are 'replaceable,' according to the hairstylists from the season. Here's what they said.

NBC’s The Voice Season 25 is here, and fans are excited to see the new talented singers hit the stage. Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and newcomers Dan + Shay are The Voice Season 25 coaches. The hairstylists for the series gave their opinions regarding why fans keep returning to the show season after season — and they mentioned the “replaceable” coaches.

‘The Voice’ staff hairstylists said the coaches are ‘replaceable’

The Voice Season 25 has a never-before-seen set of singing coaches to help aspiring superstars thrive on stage. Reba McEntire had her first season as a coach last season as she replaced Blake Shelton as the country music coach. This season, the show brought on country superstars Dan + Shay as the season’s first-ever duo coaches acting as a team.

The Sun caught up with The Voice hairstylists Jerilynn Stephens and Darbie Wieczorak at the 11th Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards in Beverly Hills. The hairstylists, who’ve been with the show since season 1, remarked on what keeps the fans returning to watch each new season.

“Things that contribute to the people coming back to the show … would be the coaches changing,” Stephens told the publication. “I think that the contestants are always new and fresh — new faces.”

Stephens addressed past coaches, like Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, leaving the show. “We kept going. Everyone’s always replaceable,” she said. “I mean, truly, it brings a new, fresh feel to the show.”

1 of the hairstylists said they ‘really love’ that Reba McEntire returned

The Voice fans were devastated that Blake Shelton was leaving The Voice after season 23. Reba McEntire had big shoes to fill, as Shelton was a staple on the show. While she didn’t win The Voice Season 24, she certainly held her own and hopes to return with a vengeance in The Voice Season 25.

Hairstylist Jerilynn Stephens told The Sun that she “really loves” McEntire. “Now, with Reba back … I wasn’t sure what was going to happen with Blake gone, but I really love her,” she said.

“And then having Dan + Shay for the double chair, that’s a really cool new experience,” she added. “The show is constantly evolving.”

McEntire knows what she’s getting into with her second season of the show. While speaking to Seth Meyers, she pegged John Legend as her stiffest competition.

“John’s got a great knack for picking great singers,” McEntire admitted. “When we’re with our backs to the singers who come on to audition, I’m always kind of going that-a-way, looking at John, seeing if John’s gonna hit his button. Well, John’s really sneaky. He won’t do anything.”

Dan + Shay are newcomers in ‘The Voice’ Season 25

The Voice Season 25 viewers are excited to see how Dan + Shay fare as the first duo coaching team on the series. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are a country duo who have taken the music world by storm, and they’re excited to give their best shot at cultivating the show’s winner. The duo also knows they have big shoes to fill with Blake Shelton, the former country coaching king.

“At the core of it, it’s a lot of fun to be able to represent country music in that space, and Blake had always done that so well,” Smyers told Variety. “We felt like we were well equipped to really help people on that show, helping new artists along, and making them better — better people and better artists. We’ve made a lot of mistakes in our life, and have a lot of wisdom to share through those mistakes that we’re gonna be able to share with those artists.”

The Voice Season 25 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

