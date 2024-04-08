How long will NBC air 'The Voice'? Host Carson Daly has high hopes for the show. Here's what he said about the series' longevity.

NBC’s The Voice Season 25 started with a bang, as newcomers Dan + Shay joined fellow coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper on stage to hear the new talent. Host Carson Daly is back to lead another season, too. Here’s what he said about the longevity of The Voice and what he thinks about the show’s future.

Carson Daly began hosting The Voice in 2011 and is still with the show for season 25 in 2024. The Voice Season 25 continues to pull in solid ratings for NBC, which points to an excellent future for the series. Daly spoke to Yahoo about how long the show might last or if it’ll face cancellation.

“The show has zero signs of aging,” he said, noting that he expects the series to continue. “People watch content differently. Ratings are down across the board in traditional television viewing, but the way The Voice makes people feel is still at an all-time high.”

So, what keeps the viewers returning? “The format is so strong — stronger than any one coach, any one host, any one of us. I think that’s really why the show’s been successful,” Daly added. “We added the steals, we added the saves, we’ve added the block. We’ve tweaked the format to make it more interesting, but we’ve never changed the real DNA of the show.”

Executive producer Audrey Morrissey also spoke to Yahoo about what keeps viewership and ratings high. “What people come back to the show for is entertainment, whether they like the coaches or they like the banter and the jokes — all of that was unique,” she said. “Right from the get-go, coaches are competing to draft teams; they all want to win. At the end of the day, people love a good underdog story, and they want to see deserving, talented people excel. They want to see them grow and put on great performances.”

The host was upset when Blake Shelton decided to ditch the show

‘The Voice’ host Carson Daly and Blake Shelton | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blake Shelton was one of the original coaches on The Voice, and he built a friendship with Carson Daly through the years. Shelton and Daly discussed their past of drinking backstage and making fun of each other. When Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married, Daly officiated the wedding.

Shelton left The Voice after season 23, meaning Daly had to continue hosting the show without his best friend sitting in as a coach. Daly posted a photo of himself sobbing while sitting in the hair and makeup chair preparing for season 24.

“My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton,” he captioned the Instagram post. “We had a ritual of getting hair and makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine.”

Many fans expected The Voice ratings to plummet following Shelton’s retirement. However, the show continues to thrive with the new coaches.

The hairstylists on ‘The Voice’ called the coaches ‘replaceable’

The Voice hairstylists Jerilynn Stephens and Darbie Wieczorak spoke to The Sun at the 11th Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards in Beverly Hills in 2024, and they discussed what keeps viewers coming back for more every season.

“Things that contribute to the people coming back to the show … would be the coaches changing,” Stephens said. “I think that the contestants are always new and fresh — new faces.”

“We kept going. Everyone’s always replaceable,” Stephens continued. “I mean, truly, it brings a new, fresh feel to the show.”

The Voice Season 25 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

