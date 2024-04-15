Skip to main content

New episodes of The Voice Season 25 are heating up the singing competition. Things have moved to the next stage as the remaining singers vie for the cash prize and a life-changing record deal.

Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay, and Chance the Rapper are also feeling the pressure as we near the end of the season. So what should The Voice fans expect to see tonight on NBC?

‘The Voice’ will air a brand-new episode tonight, April 15

There will be a brand-new episode of The Voice tonight, April 15. Season 25 continues at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is also available via Peacock.

Tonight’s episode will continue the Knockout round. Each coach will pair two singers to face off, with the performers selecting which song to play. But it’s still up to the coach to decide which competitor moves on to the next stage of The Voice.

Of course, a steal is also in play during tonight’s episode. A coach has the opportunity to steal an eliminated singer from another team.

Country music superstar (and possible future coach?)Keith Urban joined The Voice for the Knockout rounds. He’ll continue to advise competitors through the end of this stage.

What happened last week on ‘The Voice’?

The Knockout stage got off to a dynamic start last week. When it was all said and done, four singers were sent home. Another eight advanced to the playoffs, with two players getting saved via a steal.

TeamWinnerSongLoserSong
Reba McEntireAsher HaVon“Un-Break My Heart” by Toni BraxtonTae Lewis (saved via steal by Dan + Shay)“Nothin’ on You” by Cody Johnson
Dan + ShayOlivia Rubini“Tiny Dancer” by Elton JohnFrank Garcia (eliminated)“El Triste” by Jose Jose
John LegendNathan Chester“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Elvin BishopVal T. Webb (eliminated)“Sweet Love” by Anita Baker
Chance the RapperSerenity Arce“Unfaithful” by RihannaDani Stacy (eliminated)“Jaded” by Miley Cyrus
Reba McEntireJosh Sanders“Wild as Her” by Tyler Joe MillerAshley Bryant (eliminated)“Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina
Dan + ShayAnya True“Runaway” by AuroraKyle Schuesler (saved via steal by Chance the Rapper)“Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

What to expect tonight on ‘The Voice’

A new episode of The Voice tonight concludes the Knockout stage. Keith Urban returns for tonight’s episode as more teammates are set to face off. Here’s who’s left on each team:

Reba McEntire:

  • Asher HaVon
  • L. Rodgers*
  • Zeya Rae
  • Josh Sanders
  • Justin and Jeremy Garcia

John Legend:

  • Nathan Chester
  • Bryan Olesen*
  • Zoe Levert
  • Gene Taylor
  • Jackie Romeo
  • Mafe

Chance the Rapper:

  • Kamalei Kawa’a
  • Maddi Jane
  • Nadege*
  • Rletto
  • Serenity Arce
  • Alyssa Crosby
  • Kyle Schuesler

Dan + Shay:

  • Karen Waldrup
  • Madison Curbelo*
  • Anya True
  • Ducote Talmage
  • Olivia Rubini
  • Tae Lewis

*Playoff pass

The coaches have some difficult decisions to make as far as pairing contestants for the Knockout round. Of course, then they’ll make the ultimate decision on who makes it through to the Voice Season 25 playoffs.

The Voice airs tonight, April 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

