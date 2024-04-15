Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight, April 15?
New episodes of The Voice Season 25 are heating up the singing competition. Things have moved to the next stage as the remaining singers vie for the cash prize and a life-changing record deal.
Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay, and Chance the Rapper are also feeling the pressure as we near the end of the season. So what should The Voice fans expect to see tonight on NBC?
‘The Voice’ will air a brand-new episode tonight, April 15
There will be a brand-new episode of The Voice tonight, April 15. Season 25 continues at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is also available via Peacock.
Tonight’s episode will continue the Knockout round. Each coach will pair two singers to face off, with the performers selecting which song to play. But it’s still up to the coach to decide which competitor moves on to the next stage of The Voice.
Of course, a steal is also in play during tonight’s episode. A coach has the opportunity to steal an eliminated singer from another team.
Country music superstar (and possible future coach?)Keith Urban joined The Voice for the Knockout rounds. He’ll continue to advise competitors through the end of this stage.
What happened last week on ‘The Voice’?
The Knockout stage got off to a dynamic start last week. When it was all said and done, four singers were sent home. Another eight advanced to the playoffs, with two players getting saved via a steal.
|Team
|Winner
|Song
|Loser
|Song
|Reba McEntire
|Asher HaVon
|“Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton
|Tae Lewis (saved via steal by Dan + Shay)
|“Nothin’ on You” by Cody Johnson
|Dan + Shay
|Olivia Rubini
|“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John
|Frank Garcia (eliminated)
|“El Triste” by Jose Jose
|John Legend
|Nathan Chester
|“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Elvin Bishop
|Val T. Webb (eliminated)
|“Sweet Love” by Anita Baker
|Chance the Rapper
|Serenity Arce
|“Unfaithful” by Rihanna
|Dani Stacy (eliminated)
|“Jaded” by Miley Cyrus
|Reba McEntire
|Josh Sanders
|“Wild as Her” by Tyler Joe Miller
|Ashley Bryant (eliminated)
|“Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina
|Dan + Shay
|Anya True
|“Runaway” by Aurora
|Kyle Schuesler (saved via steal by Chance the Rapper)
|“Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur
What to expect tonight on ‘The Voice’
A new episode of The Voice tonight concludes the Knockout stage. Keith Urban returns for tonight’s episode as more teammates are set to face off. Here’s who’s left on each team:
Reba McEntire:
- Asher HaVon
- L. Rodgers*
- Zeya Rae
- Josh Sanders
- Justin and Jeremy Garcia
John Legend:
- Nathan Chester
- Bryan Olesen*
- Zoe Levert
- Gene Taylor
- Jackie Romeo
- Mafe
Chance the Rapper:
- Kamalei Kawa’a
- Maddi Jane
- Nadege*
- Rletto
- Serenity Arce
- Alyssa Crosby
- Kyle Schuesler
Dan + Shay:
- Karen Waldrup
- Madison Curbelo*
- Anya True
- Ducote Talmage
- Olivia Rubini
- Tae Lewis
*Playoff pass
The coaches have some difficult decisions to make as far as pairing contestants for the Knockout round. Of course, then they’ll make the ultimate decision on who makes it through to the Voice Season 25 playoffs.
The Voice airs tonight, April 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.