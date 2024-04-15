'The Voice' 25 has hit the knockout stage as singers compete head-to-head. Here's what to watch for during 'The Voice' on April 15.

New episodes of The Voice Season 25 are heating up the singing competition. Things have moved to the next stage as the remaining singers vie for the cash prize and a life-changing record deal.

Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay, and Chance the Rapper are also feeling the pressure as we near the end of the season. So what should The Voice fans expect to see tonight on NBC?

‘The Voice’ will air a brand-new episode tonight, April 15

There will be a brand-new episode of The Voice tonight, April 15. Season 25 continues at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is also available via Peacock.

Tonight’s episode will continue the Knockout round. Each coach will pair two singers to face off, with the performers selecting which song to play. But it’s still up to the coach to decide which competitor moves on to the next stage of The Voice.

Of course, a steal is also in play during tonight’s episode. A coach has the opportunity to steal an eliminated singer from another team.

Country music superstar (and possible future coach?)Keith Urban joined The Voice for the Knockout rounds. He’ll continue to advise competitors through the end of this stage.

What happened last week on ‘The Voice’?

The Knockout stage got off to a dynamic start last week. When it was all said and done, four singers were sent home. Another eight advanced to the playoffs, with two players getting saved via a steal.

Team Winner Song Loser Song Reba McEntire Asher HaVon “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton Tae Lewis (saved via steal by Dan + Shay) “Nothin’ on You” by Cody Johnson Dan + Shay Olivia Rubini “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John Frank Garcia (eliminated) “El Triste” by Jose Jose John Legend Nathan Chester “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Elvin Bishop Val T. Webb (eliminated) “Sweet Love” by Anita Baker Chance the Rapper Serenity Arce “Unfaithful” by Rihanna Dani Stacy (eliminated) “Jaded” by Miley Cyrus Reba McEntire Josh Sanders “Wild as Her” by Tyler Joe Miller Ashley Bryant (eliminated) “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina Dan + Shay Anya True “Runaway” by Aurora Kyle Schuesler (saved via steal by Chance the Rapper) “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

What to expect tonight on ‘The Voice’

A new episode of The Voice tonight concludes the Knockout stage. Keith Urban returns for tonight’s episode as more teammates are set to face off. Here’s who’s left on each team:

Reba McEntire:

Asher HaVon

L. Rodgers*

Zeya Rae

Josh Sanders

Justin and Jeremy Garcia

John Legend:

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen*

Zoe Levert

Gene Taylor

Jackie Romeo

Mafe

Chance the Rapper:

Kamalei Kawa’a

Maddi Jane

Nadege*

Rletto

Serenity Arce

Alyssa Crosby

Kyle Schuesler

Dan + Shay:

Karen Waldrup

Madison Curbelo*

Anya True

Ducote Talmage

Olivia Rubini

Tae Lewis

*Playoff pass

The coaches have some difficult decisions to make as far as pairing contestants for the Knockout round. Of course, then they’ll make the ultimate decision on who makes it through to the Voice Season 25 playoffs.

The Voice airs tonight, April 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.