'The Voice' creators are reportedly looking to cut the budget, and Reba McEntire's pay might be at stake. Here's what a source claimed.

NBC’s The Voice Season 25 is here, and fans are embracing the judges this season. Reba McEntire returned for her second season as a full-time coach, and John Legend and Chance the Rapper rejoined to judge alongside McEntire. Additionally, newcomers Dan + Shay became the first duo judges to join the series. Unfortunately, sources claim that the show creators are “freezing” McEntire’s pay due to budget cuts.

‘The Voice’ creators are reportedly ‘freezing’ Reba McEntire’s pay

The Voice Season 25 features some of the best judges the show’s ever had. Unfortunately, sources claim that the series creators plan to make budget cuts that will likely impact the judges’ pay. Reba McEntire is reportedly getting the biggest payout per individual judge, so she’ll certainly feel the effects of a “talent budget” cut.

“There is a substantial trimming of costs and ways of looking at not increasing spending,” an NBC contractor told The Sun. “You can trim the budgets here and there, but the reality is that the biggest fees come from the judges’ pay. Losing a couple of staff members saves you hundreds of thousands of dollars, but bringing in a freeze on pay raises and lesser deals for talent is a way to trim millions.”

The source added that McEntire makes about $13 million per season, and a pay increase is not in her future. “Reba is getting around $13 million a season, and that is the higher end of the fee range for talent — and a very substantial sum,” the source continued. “It’s understood there is no room for that figure to rise, so very quietly, behind the scenes, private talks are taking place with agents and talent about those deals.”

The source added that other coaches would “happily” take $8 million per season instead of McEntire’s $13 million. “It is a very quiet situation where the clamp is coming down on these high salaries,” the source continued.

How much do newcomers Dan + Shay get paid for ‘The Voice’ Season 25?

‘The Voice’ Season 25 coaches John Legend, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper | Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

While Reba McEntire reportedly makes a lot of money from The Voice Season 25, she isn’t alone. Newcomers Dan + Shay likely make a combined $13 million, which is what McEntire pulls in. However, Dan + Shay are two people, so they’re unlikely to make $13 million each. They’re likely bringing home $6.5 million each for the season.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are an award-winning country duo that fans are excited to see grace the stage. And they see McEntire as their most direct competition.

“I do think that Reba is a huge roadblock for us,” Mooney told Parade. “It’s hard. Obviously, country music is really being represented this season, which is so incredible. But Reba is an absolute legend. There are so many people from all different genres that love Reba McEntire, watched her show, listened to her music, and just love her. So, you really never know who’s going to just be absolutely in love with Reba.”

As for the other season 25 judges, John Legend likely matches McEntire’s $13 million salary. Chance the Rapper likely makes much less — around $8 million per season.

Who’s the highest-paid judge ever?

Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay make good money from The Voice Season 25. But they’re still not the highest-paid judges from the series. Ariana Grande reportedly earned $25 million on season 21 of the show. She coached alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

Given this news about the current judges’ salaries, it seems unlikely that The Voice creators would pay another coach over $13 million. Fans must wait and see who joins the judges’ table in season 26.

The Voice Season 25 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.



For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.