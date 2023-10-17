'The Voice' Season 24 coach looks phenomenal at 68 years old -- and sources claim it's because she spends $100,000 on her looks.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 allows Reba McEntire to present her coaching skills. The country queen is stepping in after Blake Shelton’s absence. We miss Shelton, of course, but we can’t wait to see McEntire’s strategy to win — and we also can’t get over how good she looks at nearly 70 years old. According to some sources, McEntire pays $100,000 annually to stay young and fresh.

The Voice Season 24 welcomes Reba McEntire. Seeing a new face on stage after 23 seasons of Blake Shelton is lovely. While country fans love Shelton (and we did, too), we’re ready for change. And McEntire brings experience, wisdom, and star power to the new season.

McEntire is 68 years old in 2023, and she looks incredible. So, how does she stay looking young? Sources spilled to Radar Online that McEntire spends $100,000 yearly on beauty products and treatments to look fresh.

“She owes it to weekly facials, body wraps, hot saunas, and other spa treatments,” an insider said. “Reba buys the best cleansers and moisturizers and serums money can buy, including spending thousands a month on skincare products.”

“She has a beauty ritual that would rival even Kim Kardashian’s and is proud of the fact she looks decades younger than her actual age,” another source revealed.

McEntire once spoke about her regimen to OK! Magazine in 2009. She said the Japanese product Noazir was responsible for her glow.

“I take my makeup off every night, cleanse my face,” the country star shared. “I wash my face in the morning with their product and moisturize very well; I always use a sunscreen on my face. And use products and makeup and things that let my face breathe as much as possible. I get facials as regularly as I can and drink lots of water. And I do take fish oils. I wear one contact. I do mono-vision, and the fish oil and EPA help my eyes retain their moisture so my contacts don’t get dry.”

In 2019, McEntire also revealed that she lays the moisturizer on thick before awards shows. “Love me some Watercress Hydration Cascade by Farmhouse Fresh,” she told Closer Weekly. “I apply before makeup and right after cleansing at night.”

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Reba McEntire | Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The country queen once said she’d never touch Botox

The Voice Season 24 coach Reba McEntire has thousands of dollars of beauty products to look young — but she swore off Botox years ago.

“I don’t do Botox,” she told OK! Magazine in 2009. “I just don’t do it. Everybody else can, it’s fine with me. I don’t. It’s botulism, so I didn’t want to put that in my body. I think plastic surgery’s great if that’s what you want to do.”

McEntire’s fellow Voice coach, Gwen Stefani, might have a different opinion. While Stefani doesn’t talk about cosmetic procedures she may have gone through, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The Sun that Stefani’s certainly gone under the knife. “Gwen looks to have spent around $100,000 on cosmetic procedures and tweakments, which means she won’t need a facelift in 10 years time,” the doctor alleged.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

