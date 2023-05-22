‘The Voice’ Season 23 Finale: How and When to Vote

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 finale begins on Monday, May 22, 2023, and fans can’t wait to see the top five singers take the stage in the hopes of winning the competition. While fans couldn’t vote for their favorites until late in the show, they certainly can vote during the finale. So, how does voting work during The Voice Season 23 finale? Here’s what to know.

How to vote during ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale

Grace West from ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice Season 23 finale gives fans the opportunity to have their voices heard. While voting didn’t begin until late in the competition, the finale gives viewers the perfect opportunity to help get their favorite singer the win.

So, how does voting work during the finale? The top five contestants — Grace West, NOIVAS, Gina Miles, D. Smooth, and Sorelle — perform on May 22, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Once the episode concludes at 10 p.m. ET, the Overnight Vote opens. The Overnight Vote begins after the episode airs and closes at 4 a.m. PT/ 7 a.m. ET the following day. During this window, fans can utilize their favorite voting method to cast their votes. This marks the final vote of the season, so fans should get in on the action while they can.

There are two ways to vote — the website and The Voice app. Viewers can utilize one vote per email address per method.

While the four judges — Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton — don’t decide who wins the finale, they’re still there to root their team on and hope one of their singers can take the win.

Viewers complained about the voting during the semifinals

The Overnight Vote during The Voice Season 23 finale gives fans across the U.S. the opportunity to vote. Unfortunately, the voting system during the semifinals didn’t work the same way. Voters on the West Coast couldn’t cast their votes during the strict five-minute voting window.

“The Voice only allowed for the Eastern and Central Time Zones to vote,” a fan on Reddit pointed out. “And if you have ever driven through the Southeastern U.S., that is country music territory. I admit, I don’t know a whole lot about the American West, but without a state like California to balance it out, I think it hurt a contestant like Ryley that they were kept out of the vote.”

“The real issue is that the voting system was god awful for semifinals,” another fan noted. “They should never … NEVER use it again except for Instant Save. The results would have definitely been different if people were allowed to vote overnight, or at least from the start of the show.”

Fans think a singer from Blake Shelton’s team will win

So, who will take home the win?

Many fans on Reddit assume a singer from Blake Shelton’s team will win, as it’s Shelton’s final season. That leaves Grace West and NOIVAS as the two possibilities.

“I want Gina to win, but Grace is going to win,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “She’s the only country artist and on Blake’s LAST TEAM.”

“Gina gets my vote, but Grace will win … and I am a Blake fan too!” another fan wrote.

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 finale begins on Monday, May 22, 2023, but it doesn’t end the same night. Once voting opens for the Overnight Vote, fans will see the results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for part 2 of the finale. Part 2 airs at 9 p.m. ET, with a recap of the season beginning an hour before at 8 p.m. ET.

The Voice Season 23 finale begins on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

