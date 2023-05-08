‘The Voice’ Season 23 Voting: When Does it Begin? How to Vote

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 continues on with the Playoffs part 2 airing on Monday, May 8, 2023. Last week, Team Chance the Rapper and Team Blake Shelton took to the stage to fight for their spots in the top eight. This week, Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Niall Horan take their shots at getting into the top eight. So, when does The Voice Season 23 voting begin? Here’s what to know and how to vote.

When does ‘The Voice’ Season 23 voting begin?

Manasseh Samone, Ray Uriel, and Sorelle in ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Tyler Golden/NBC

Fans can’t wait to begin The Voice Season 23 live voting, as that’s when audience participation can either make or break a contestant. Voting begins on Monday, May 15, 2023. The top eight will perform for the audience, and fans at home can vote while the show airs. The voting results are revealed by the end of the episode, which means voting only takes place during the live performances.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan’s singers take to the stage in the hopes of advancing into the top eight. Kelly Clarkson’s team includes Cait Martin, D. Smooth, Neil Salsich, ALI, and Holly Brand. Niall Horan’s team includes Ross Clayton, Gina Miles, Tasha Jessen, Michael B., and Ryley Tate.

The previous week showed the judges watching Team Chance the Rapper and Team Blake Shelton’s crew. Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Kala Banham, Ray Uriel, and Sorelle competed for Chance, and NOIVAS, Grace West, Rachel Christine, Kylee Dayne, and Mary Kate Conner sang for Shelton. NOIVAS and Grace West moved on into the top eight for Shelton, and Ray Uriel and Sorelle made it through for Chance.

How can fans vote? NBC recommends the app

Once voting begins in The Voice Season 23 Live Shows, fans have options regarding how they want to vote for their favorites.

The best way to vote is with The Voice official app. “The app allows you to play along, and vote for your favorite artist as you watch live,” NBC states. “To get started, just search for The Voice Official App in the app store for your iOS or Android device.” During the voting time, fans can click on the artist they want to vote for and then click “submit vote.” A vote can be changed during the allotted window of voting time. Votes open for all time zones when The Voice broadcasts at 8 p.m. ET.

With the app, fans can get push notifications to be notified of when voting begins and ends. This can ensure they can vote for their favorites within the allotted each week.

Other options for voting include fans accessing nbc.com/VoiceVote or nbc.com/VoiceMethods using the NBC website or the app both require voters to have an NBCUniversal Profile first.

@NBCTheVoice on Twitter also gives more information regarding voting windows.

When is ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale?

The Voice Season 23 finale is coming soon. The playoffs conclude on Monday, May 8, 2023, and the Live Shows with voting begin on May 15, 2023. The live final performances then air the following Monday, May 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

The next day, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the finale airs, and fans get to see who wins. The winner is crowned around 9 p.m. ET, while a recap begins that night at 8 p.m. ET.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

