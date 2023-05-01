‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: Songs in the Playoffs

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 Playoffs are officially here, and fans can’t wait to see how the top 20 contestants do. The singers worked hard in the Knockouts and Battles to make it all the way here, and they have plenty of stellar songs lined up during the Knockout rounds. Here are the songs fans can expect to hear in the Knockouts, according to The Voice Season 23 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the songs in the Playoffs.]

Blake Shelton’s team on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Trae Patton/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 23 spoilers: Every song in the Playoffs

The Voice Season 23 spoilers are here regarding what songs fans will hear during the Playoffs. Heading into the Playoffs, here are the teams:

Team Chance the Rapper:

Jamar Langley

Manasseh Samone

Kala Banham

Ray Uriel

Sorelle

Team Kelly Clarkson:

Cait Martin

D. Smooth

Neil Salsich

ALI

Holly Brand

Team Niall Horan:

Ross Clayton

Gina Miles

Tasha Jessen

Michael B.

Ryley Tate

Team Blake Shelton:

NOIVAS

Grace West

Rachel Christine

Kylee Dayne

Mary Kate Connor

On Chance’s team, Jamar sings “The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King, Manasseh sings “Speak the Name” by Koryn Hawthorne, Kala sings “My Funny Valentine by Standards Trio, Ray sings “Essence” by Wizkid feat. Tems, and Sorelle sings “Something’s Got A Hold On Me” by Etta James.

Clarkson’s team has Cait singing “Alone” by Heart, D. Smooth singing “Location” by Khalid, Neil singing “Have A Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt, ALI singing “Never Alone” by Tori Kelly, and Holly singing “Bring On the Rain” by Jo Dee Messina.

Horan’s team has Ross singing “With or Without You” by U2, Gina singing “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak, Tasha singing “Here” by Alessia Cara, Michael B. singing “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile, and Ryley singing “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish.

Finally, on Shelton’s team, NOIVAS sings “Come Together” by The Beatles, Grace sings “Love Is Alive” by The Judds, Rachel sings “The Only Exception” by Paramore, Kylee sings “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, and Mary Kate sings “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry.

Only 8 contestants move forward after the Playoffs

The Voice Season 23 spoilers note only eight competitors move forward after the Playoffs. This means only two performers per team move on to the top eight. The top eight then perform on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Fans are already casting their predictions on Reddit. “Team Blake will be Noivas and Grace,” one fan wrote. “Team Chance will be some combination of Manasseh, Ray, or Sorelle …,” they added. They also guessed that Gina Miles would move on for Niall Horan’s team, along with Ryley Tate or Michael B. As for Kelly Clarkson’s team, they suspect ALI or Holly Brand will move on along with Cait Martin.

“My predictions are Team Blake is definitely Noivas and Grace,” another fan wrote. “Team Niall is definitely Ryley and Gina. I predict the top two are Grace and Ryley. Grace wins, giving Blake another win on his last and final season.”

When is ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale?

The Voice Season 23 is quickly winding down. The Voice Season 23 Playoffs begin on Monday, May 1, and part two of the Playoffs airs on Monday, May 8, 2023. The top eight then perform on Monday, May 15, 2023, during the live semifinals. This is when viewers can finally vote for their favorites.

On Monday, May 22, 2023, the live final performances happen. The Voice 2023 winner is finally crowned the next day, May 23, 2023, during a live finale.

This story was first reported by Idolforums.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.