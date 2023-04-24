‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: Teams After the Knockouts

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 is nearly finished with the Knockout Rounds, and fans get to see who moves on. During the Knockouts, 24 competitors hit the stage in groups of two to compete against another singer under their coach while four competitors are safe thanks to the Playoff Pass. And only 20 competitors move on after Knockouts. Here are the teams after the Knockouts heading into the Playoffs, according to The Voice Season 23 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the teams after the Knockout Rounds.]

Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Tyler Golden/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 23 spoilers: Here are the teams after the Knockout Rounds

The Knockout Rounds bring two competitors under the same coach to duke it out on stage. While the singers don’t sing in a duet (or the same song) once hitting the stage, the judges still have to determine who sang better within the pairings. The better singer then moves forward to the Playoffs, whereas the loser of the duo becomes available for another coach to steal. Several steals happened during the Knockout Rounds.

So, what are the teams after the Knockouts and before the Playoffs? The Voice Season 23 spoilers from IdolForums has them listed:

Team Kelly Clarkson has D. Smooth, Cait Martin, Holly Brand, and ALI. Clarkson also stole Neil Salsich by Clarkson during the Knockouts.

Team Chance the Rapper has Manasseh Samone, Jamar Langley, Ray Uriel, and Sorelle. Chance stole Kala Banham.

Team Niall Horan has Ryley Tate, Ross Clayton, Gina Miles, and Michael B. Horan stole Tasha Jessen.

Finally, Blake Shelton’s team has Mary Kate Conner, Grace West, and Kylee Dayne. Shelton stole Rachel Christine and NOIVAS.

4 of the competitors didn’t sing during the Knockouts due to the Playoff Pass

D. Smooth, Manasseh Samone, Ryley Tate, and Mary Kate Connor have a smooth ride through The Voice Season 23 Knockout Rounds. According to The Voice Season 23 spoilers from IdolForums, these four received the Playoff Pass, which means they got to skip singing during the Knockouts and head straight to the Playoffs.

The coaches seem to like this new addition to the season. “It’s amazing to be able to award someone for a breakout performance,” Niall Horan said during the series. With that said, because it’s a new feature of the season, fans have yet to see if holding the Playoff Pass helps or harms the contestant in the long run. Less screen time means viewers get to know the singers less. While having the Playoff Pass means guaranteed safety to a certain point, it might bite the players back when it comes time for the public to vote.

When do ‘The Voice’ Season 23 live shows start?

the one and only @REBA is joining us for the Knockouts monday!!!! LEGENDARY!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zKEF1gdUW4 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 14, 2023

With the The Voice Season 23 Knockouts concluding on Monday, April 24, 2023, the live shows aren’t far from airing. The Playoffs begin on May 1, 2023, and the live shows begin two weeks later on May 15, 2023.

Singers with the lowest number of votes during the live shows don’t automatically head home, though. They can stay in the competition thanks to the Instant Save. NBC notes the Instant Save allows viewers to go online and vote for who they want to save from the bottom and the singers with the lowest number of Save votes head home.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

