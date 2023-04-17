‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: Every Contestant Stolen During Knockouts

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 is here with the Knockout Rounds now that the four episodes of Battle Rounds are over. The Knockouts put two contestants against each other. One moves on and the losing contestant is available to steal from another coach. So, who’s stolen during the Knockouts? Here’s what to know, according to The Voice Season 23 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the Knockouts.]

Reba McEntire in ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Tyler Golden/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 23 spoilers: These contestants are stolen during the Knockout Rounds

The Voice Season 23 Knockout Rounds begin on Monday, April 17, 2023, and they continue on Monday, April 24. Contestants on the same teams will go head to head and battle it out against the other singer. At the end of both singers belting out their individual songs, the coaches choose who moves forward — and the losing competitor within the duo is available for another coach to steal.

According to The Voice Season 23 spoilers from IdolForums, several steals happen during the Knockouts. Chance the Rapper steals Kala Banham after she competes against Cait Martin. Cait and Kala were on Kelly Clarkson’s team.

Clarkson steals Neil Salsich after he competes against Grace West. Grace and Neil were on Blake Shelton’s team.

Shelton steals Rachel Christine after she sings against Holly Brand. Holly and Rachel were also on Clarkson’s team.

Finally, Niall Horan steals Tasha Jessen after she competes against NOIVAS. NOIVAS and Tasha were on Shelton’s team.

Several other competitors were stolen before the Knockouts began

The Knockout Rounds aren’t the first time viewers saw steals happen on The Voice Season 23. IdolForums’ The Voice Season 23 spoilers noted Kelly Clarkson stole Kala Banham from Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper stole Tiana Goss from Horan, Horan stole EJ Michels from Blake Shelton, and Blake stole NOIVAS from Chance the Rapper.

Giving the coaches multiple opportunities to steal offers every singer several chances to put their best foot forward. Executive producer Audrey Morrissey spoke to Variety about the coaches stealing abilities. “The coaches love that because there was jeopardy,” she said. “People didn’t necessarily go back to the [team] they had been on.”

After the Knockout Rounds, the steals end. Competitors have to fight even harder to impress the coach they have moving forward.

4 competitors get to skip straight to ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Playoffs

Four competitors don’t have to sing during the Knockout Rounds, as their Playoff Pass sends them straight to the Playoffs. D. Smooth gets to move forward for Kelly Clarkson’s team. Manasseh Simone gets to move forward for Chance the Rapper’s team. Ryley Tate moves forward for Niall Horan’s team. And Mary Kate Connor moves forward for Blake Shelton’s team.

While the Playoff Pass helped these four competitors evade elimination during the critical Knockout period, they might be in trouble once the live shows begin, as the public might not know them as well as the other competitors. Viewers will have to wait and see what happens.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

