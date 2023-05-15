‘The Voice’ Season 23 Schedule: When Are the Top 5 Revealed?

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 continues with the top eight singers taking the stage on Monday, May 15, 2023. Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton all have two singers left on their teams, and it’s now up to America to decide who moves forward. So, when are the top five singers announced? Here’s what to know, according to The Voice Season 23 schedule.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 schedule: Here’s when the top 5 are announced

Ryley Tate Wilson on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Tyler Golden/NBC

Fans can’t wait to hear when NBC announces the top five. And they’re in luck, as The Voice Season 23 schedule shows the top five singers will be announced by the end of the episode airing on Monday, May 15, 2023.

On May 15, 2023, the top eight singers perform for live votes. This marks the first episode when America can cast votes, and the judges must sit back and hope their team members make it through. The top eight include Gina Miles, Ryley Tate Wilson, Grace West, NOIVAS, Ray Uriel, Sorelle, D. Smooth, and Holly Brand.

On May 15, 2023, each of the eight remaining singers takes the stage and sings one song. Here are the song selections by team, according to Reddit:

Team Kelly Clarkson:

D. Smooth — “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Holly Brand — “Rumor Has It” by Reba

Team Niall Horan:

Ryley Tate Wilson — “Vienna” by Billy Joel

Gina Miles — “All I Want” by Kodaline

Team Blake Shelton:

NOIVAS — “Skyfall” by Adele

Grace West — “‘Til I Can Make It On My Own” by Tammy Wynette

Team Chance the Rapper:

Sorelle — “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys

Ray Uriel– “Can You Stand the Rain” by New Edition

How to vote for the top 5

Related Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Expanded Their Family In the Most Adorable Way

The Voice Season 23 live voting begins on Monday, May 15, 2023. It’s finally time for fans to cast their votes and get their favorites into the top five singers for the season. Once the singers reach the top five, they head to the finale.

Fans have several methods of voting, but NBC recommends using the official app for the show. “The app allows you to play along, and vote for your favorite artist as you watch live,” NBC explains. “To get started, just search for The Voice Official App in the app store for your iOS or Android device.” Voters using the app can also change their votes while the voting window remains open.

Other ways to vote include nbc.com/VoiceVote or nbc.com/VoiceMethod.

It’s important to keep in mind that there’s only a five-minute voting window on May 15, 2023. East Coast and central time zones can participate, but West Coast viewers are out of luck. The following week, the top five singers will take the stage once more, and an overnight vote happens for viewers across the U.S.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coaches have officially been announced

The Voice Season 23 schedule shows the finale is right around the corner once the top five singers are revealed. Then, once season 23 is over, fans can gear up for a new round of judges for season 24.

NBC officially announced who’s taking Blake Shelton’s place in The Voice Season 24 — and it’s country superstar Reba McEntire. Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani will be the other three judges, meaning Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper also don’t plan to return in the immediate future.

For now, fans can enjoy the current cast of judges while they’re still around. The Voice Season 23 finale begins on Monday, May 22, 2023, and concludes with part two on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.