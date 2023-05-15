‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: The Top 5, Based on Facebook Views and Likes

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 top eight perform on Monday, May 15, 2023, and fans can finally vote for their top five. Singers from Kelly Clarkson’s team, Blake Shelton’s team, Chance the Rapper’s team, and Niall Horan’s team take the stage to hopefully get voted into the top five. So, who will make it? Here are The Voice Season 23 spoilers regarding who’s likely to get into the top five, according to Facebook views and “likes.”

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the top five singers.]

‘The Voice’ Season 23 top 5 according to Facebook (and the real top 5)

Fans clearly have their favorite singers among the top eight singers. Team Kelly Clarkson has D. Smooth and Holly Brand. Niall Horan’s team has Ryley Tate Wilson and Gina Miles. Team Blake Shelton has NOIVAS and Grace West. And Chance the Rapper’s team has Sorelle and Ray Uriel.

So, who will make it to The Voice Season 23 top five, according to Facebook “likes” and views?

Gina from Team Niall leads the way regarding “likes” and views. She brought in 48,000 likes and 1.2 million views on Facebook after her performance of “Wicked Game.”

Ryley, another member of Team Niall, takes the No. 2 spot with 24,000 likes and 499,700 views.

D. Smooth from Kelly’s team comes in third with 17,000 likes and 482,700 views.

NOIVAS from Team Blake comes in fourth with 15,000 likes and 310,900 views.

Finally, the fifth-place singer, according to Facebook, is Team Chance’s Sorelle with 12,000 likes and 662,700 views.

Given this info, Holly, Grace, and Ray are in trouble when it comes to making it into the top five. Gina, Ryley, D. Smooth, NOIVAS, and Sorelle will likely make their way into the top five if the Facebook data transfers to voters.

Who really makes it into the top five:

According to the results on Monday, May 15, 2023, Ryley Tate Wilson, Ray Uriel, and Holly Brand went home. Grace West, D. Smooth, Gina Miles, Sorelle, and NOIVAS made it into the top five.

Here’s what the top 8 singers are singing on Monday, May 15, 2023

Fans get to vote for The Voice Season 23 top five once all eight singers take the stage on Monday, May 15, 2023: Here are the song choices, according to Reddit:

Team Kelly Clarkson:

D. Smooth — “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Holly Brand — “Rumor Has It” by Reba

Team Niall Horan:

Ryley Tate Wilson — “Vienna” by Billy Joel

Gina Miles — “All I Want” by Kodaline

Team Blake Shelton:

NOIVAS — “Skyfall” by Adele

Grace West — “‘Til I Can Make It On My Own” by Tammy Wynette

Team Chance the Rapper:

Sorelle — “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys

Ray Uriel– “Can You Stand the Rain” by New Edition

Once the top eight sing, it’s in the viewers’ hands. Viewers on the East Coast and on Central time can vote for five minutes at the end of the episode.

How does ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale work?

The Voice Season 23 top five singers head to the finale next. The finale takes place over the course of two episodes. Part one airs on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET, and part two airs on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9 p.m. (a recap begins on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET.).

The final five will take to the stage to perform with their mentors before the winner is decided. On the evening of May 22, 2023, viewers can engage in the Overnight Vote window which opens at the end of the episode and stays open until 4 a.m. PT/ 7 a.m. ET the following day. The winner is then announced on May 23.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

