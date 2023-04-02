‘The Voice’: Where Is Season 21 Winner Girl Named Tom Now?

In December 2021, Girl Named Tom made history as the first-ever trio to win The Voice. The siblings — Caleb, 28, Joshua, 25, and Bekah Liechty, 23 — jumped right into their music career, releasing a Christmas song right after their win alongside coach Kelly Clarkson. Tragedy struck the Liechty family a few weeks later when the siblings’ father died after a long battle with cancer, but Girl Named Tom carried on and honored him through their music. Find out what Girl Named Tom has been up to since then and what they’re doing now.

Girl Named Tom on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 finale | Trae Patton/NBC

Does Girl Named Tom have a record deal?

Girl Named Tom — the name inspired by what Caleb and Joshua called Bekah when she was a baby — auditioned for The Voice Season 21 with “Helplessly Hoping” by Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young. All four coaches, Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, and John Legend, turned their chairs for the trio. They joined Team Kelly and became fan-favorites, with their covers of “River” and “The Chain” topping the iTunes Top 10 chart.

As part of their winnings from The Voice Season 21, Girl Named Tom earned a record deal with Republic Records. They released a single called “No Snow for Christmas” a day after the finale. Then, in 2022, the trio embarked on a national tour, which included their debut at the Grand Ole Opry. A few months later, GNT released a holiday album called One More Christmas, featuring four originals and four covers.

One More Christmas and its title track reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts. In addition to the album’s release, GNT opened for Pentatonix on their “A Christmas Spectacular” Tour.

The sibling trio is touring through the U.S. in 2023

One More Christmas is a song we knew we had to write.

We hope this song meets you where you’re at and can hold you for a few minutes. This song means so much to us and we would love to hear what this song means to you this holiday season. ❤️https://t.co/z73FiEOcqv pic.twitter.com/w0MvF8Tb7S — Girl Named Tom (@GirlNamedTom) December 8, 2022

Girl Named Tom has hit the road once again in 2023, this time with fellow season 21 alum Bella DeNapoli. In March, the trio embarked on their spring tour, heading to venues all around the U.S. According to their website, the trio will perform “never-heard-before original music” as well as their beloved covers. The tour will continue until mid-August. Here are the remaining dates and locations:

April 2: Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA

April 3: Tower Theatre, Bend, OR

April 4: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

April 5: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Salt Lake City, UT

April 13: Paramount Theatre, Rutland, VT

April 14: Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs, CT

April 15: The Paramount, Huntington, NY

April 20: The Egg Performing Arts Center, Albany, NY

April 21: Nashua Center for The Arts, Nashua, NH

April 22: Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, PA

April 23: The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

April 27: Iron City Bham, Birmingham, AL

April 28: The Senate, Columbia, SC

April 29: Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

May 1: CMA Theater, Nashville, TN

May 4: Miller Theatre, Augusta, GA

May 5: Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC

May 6: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

May 11: Central Wesleyan Auditorium, Holland, MI

May 12: Bomhard Theater, Louisville, KY

May 13: The Walker Theatre, Chattanooga, TN

May 18: Woodstock Opera House, Woodstock, IL

May 19: Sauder Concert Hall, Goshen, IN

May 20: Tinora Performing Arts Center, Defiance, OH

May 21: Tinora Performing Arts Center, Defiance, OH

July 29: Bayview Summer Concert Series, Petoskey, MI

August 17: Hartville Kitchen, Hartville, OH

August 18: Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY

Are any of the members of Girl Named Tom married?

None of the Girl Named Tom siblings are married. However, over the holidays, Caleb got engaged to his girlfriend, Karis. He shared some adorable engagement photos on Instagram.

“Karis, you make me want to promise,” he captioned the carousel.

Who will become the next winner of The Voice? Fans can tune into The Voice Season 23 on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET to find out. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.