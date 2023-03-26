‘The Voice’: Where Is Season 22 Runner-Up Bodie Now?

The Voice Season 22 had one of the most intense competitions in a while as fan-favorites Bodie Kuljian, Bryce Leatherwood, and Morgan Myles all vied for the win. Bryce ended up taking home the trophy during the finale in December 2022, with Bodie in second place. However, the Ladera Ranch, California singer wouldn’t be discouraged. Almost four months later, Bodie has new music out and is taking his singing career to new levels. Read on to find out what The Voice runner-up Bodie is doing now.

Bodie came in second place on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Many viewers fell in love with Bodie during his Blind Audition, where his performance of The Fray’s “You Found Me” earned him four chair turns. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camilla Cabello, and John Legend loved Bodie’s unique cover of the famous track. They all fought hard to get Bodie on their teams, but in the end, Bodie decided to go with Team Blake.

Bodie’s indie sound continued to set him apart from other competitors throughout season 22. He always found a way to level up his performances, so it was no surprise when he earned a spot as a Top 5 finalist. What did come as a surprise to many fans, though, was Bodie coming in second place.

The voting results were met with outrage. However, Bodie seemed satisfied with his position. He took to Twitter after the finale to thank fans and tell them he wasn’t finished yet.

“Let’s go guys. I’m so, so excited, first of all, for Bryce, congratulations,” he said in a video. “Second of all, second place ain’t so bad. I’m so excited to finally be free and make music and do the things I wanna do. You guys are about to see some of the coolest stuff I’ve ever done happen this year. I love you all so much. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for rocking with me. Please continue to rock with me while I continue making music that makes you guys feel something.”

What is Bodie doing now after ‘The Voice’?

life is getting really cool pic.twitter.com/Bu9VKA6f5q — bodie (@bodielovesyou) March 21, 2023

A few weeks after the season 22 finale, Bodie teased that he had a new single in the works. Then, in February 2023, he officially dropped the track, called “Lovin Look Easy.” Bodie also shared a music video for the song, recorded live at a skate park.

More recently, Bodie has started teasing another song called “think about u.” He has not yet shared a release date, but fans can keep an eye on his Instagram for updates.

In addition to new music, Bodie had the exciting opportunity to perform with Brandon Lake at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles in late March. He had performed Brandon’s “Gratitude” on The Voice, and Brandon loved it enough to invite him out for an encore.

“Such an unforgettable night, full circle moment,” Bodie wrote on Twitter with a video from the concert.

Are Bodie and his wife still together?

thx for 105k views on “lovin look easy” video, love my team ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/ltObuDXOrT — bodie (@bodielovesyou) February 18, 2023

Fans first met Bodie’s wife, Royale, when she joined him at his Blind Audition on The Voice. They had been married for seven years with three kids, Indie, Violet, and Goldie. Bodie and Royale are still happily married, and Bodie’s family continues to serve as a huge inspiration for him. Royale even joined him on the cover art for “Lovin Look Easy,” and she was there to support Bodie at the Brandon Lake concert.

While you wait to see what's next for Bodie, check out new episodes of The Voice Season 23 on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.