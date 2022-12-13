‘The Voice’: 5 Things to Know About Bodie, Season 22’s Frontrunner

Bodie Kuljian could win it all on The Voice Season 22. The indie artist from Ladera Ranch, California, has been a fan-favorite since his Blind Audition, where all four coaches fought to get him on their teams. He’s now a finalist with a good chance of becoming the competition’s next “voice.” Here are some things to know about Bodie.

Bodie performs on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Part 1 | Trae Patton/NBC

How old is Bodie on ‘The Voice’?

Bodie is 29 years old and was born and raised in California. At 15 years old, Bodie was diagnosed with alopecia, which has caused hair loss throughout his life. However, he’s been passionate about music since he was 11, and songwriting has helped his mental health throughout his journey with alopecia. He hopes his music will inspire others who are going through the same thing.

Bodie is married with 3 kids

Fans of The Voice know that Bodie has talked a lot about his family of five. Before one of his Top 5 performances, Bodie read a sweet letter to his wife and three kids, thanking them for all their support and love. So, who are the members of his family? He married his wife, Royale, seven years ago. They now have a 5-year-old son, Indie, who joined Bodie at his audition. In addition to Indie, Royale and Bodie share two young daughters, Violet, 4, and Goldie, 2.

Bodie got a 4-chair turn and joined Team Blake

During The Voice Blind Auditions, Bodie impressed coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend with a cover of The Fray’s “You Found Me.” The coaches all turned their chairs and fought hard to snag Bodie; Blake even said he was “desperate” to have Bodie on his team. In the end, Bodie made a surprising move by joining Team Blake, and he’s been there ever since.

Interestingly, Bodie told Parade that he went into The Voice thinking he would choose Team Gwen or Team Camila. However, Blake’s pitch changed his mind.

“The long and short of why Blake is what he said to me,” Bodie shared. “Some of it aired, some of it was edited out, but I could just tell he had a vision for me. I knew that if I chose him and I worked with him and I worked hard, I could just sense that he was going to believe in me and continue to root me on. And I’m glad I picked him because time and time again he’s shown that he’s believed in me and picked me to be the winner.”

Bodie has released his own music and directed a documentary

Before The Voice, Bodie was sort of a jack of all trades. He revealed to Parade that he worked with Royale as a photographer and videographer for everything from brand shoots to weddings. He even directed a documentary. Additionally, Bodie taught a songwriting course at Vanguard University and served as a worship coach.

Of course, Bodie also spent time writing songs. He has released two EPs, Love at First Fight and Me and You. Some of his singles, including “moonlight” and “teenage love,” earned more than 1 million streams on Spotify. He released another single, “GHOST,” in June.

Bodie is our pick to win ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Bodie has gone up against Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona in the Top 5. After all his incredible performances this season, we think he’s going to win The Voice Season 22. He has not only a beautiful singing voice, but also a talent for putting together unique song arrangements, which sets him apart from other contestants. Even if he doesn’t win, this is likely just the beginning of Bodie’s musical takeoff.

Tune in to The Voice Season 22 finale tonight, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see if Bodie takes home the trophy. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.