Kat may have finally found Jacob in the past, but the drama is just beginning on Hallmark Channel's 'The Way Home.'

Things are getting intense on The Way Home. The first five episodes of season 2 of the Hallmark Channel drama have featured plenty of revelations as well as one much-anticipated reunion (sort of). Now, as the show heads into the second half of season 2, there’s plenty of drama to come, series star Evan Williams says.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Way Home Season 2 Episodes 1-5.]

Kat finally finds Jacob in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2

Watson Rose as Susannah Augustine and Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Feb. 25 episode of The Way Home ended with a moment that Kat (Chyler Leigh) – and the show’s viewers – have long been waiting for. After following a trail of clues, Kat became convinced that her missing brother Jacob was traveling on a ship in 1814 under the name Thomas Coyle. She again returned to the past in the hopes of finally meeting him. When the Bella Donna arrived in Port Haven, she was there on the beach waiting for him.

Unfortunately, the expected reunion didn’t go as planned. Kat cried out for her brother, but Jacob (Spencer MacPherson) only turned his head briefly to glance at her. Then, before Kat could approach, British soldiers arrived and arrested Jacob for treason.

Ever since she returned home to Port Haven (and discovered that she could time travel via a pond on her family’s farm), Kat has been determined to find out what really happened to her brother, who vanished as a child more than 20 years ago. But what will happen now that she’s found him? Her friend Elliot (Williams) has already warned her that Jacob may not want to return to the present. Now, his arrest for treason adds another complication to their reunion.

Evan Williams teases drama ahead for the Hallmark Channel series

The unexpected twist in Jacob’s story sets the stage for the second half of season 2. After “Long Time Gone” aired, Williams took to X to tease the rest of the season.

“There you have it!! Five episodes down. Five to go,” Williams wrote. “My heart is racing from that ending; and because I know the CRAZINESS that lies ahead.”

One thing we know about the upcoming episodes? When Kat and Jacob finally meet again, it will be, as Elliot warned, more complicated than she imagined. MacPherson, who plays adult Jacob, told TVLine that his character has “had to repress a lot of his past.” He also does not have clear memories of his older sister.

“I think maybe he’s seen Kat in, like, his dreams, but he can’t even really reconcile if that was what happened,” he said. “The whole concept of going into this pond, there’s something nightmarish about that, if you were eight years old, being dragged to the bottom of a pond and then spit back out in a time where you knew no one. I think it was extremely traumatic for him, and he had to almost forget about his old life in order to accept his new one.”

Jacob has a complicated past, as well as a life, and a fiancé, in 1814. Unsurprisingly, it will take time for him to adjust to having a sister from a different time, MacPherson said.

“Kat’s got a lot of expectations about what Jacob will be like after all this time. And Jacob sees someone who he can’t quite reconcile what to make of her,” he added. “As the episodes progress, you get to kind of see [Kat and Jacob’s] relationship grow and develop, and it’s not going to be what it was when they were kids, and there’s something bittersweet about that.”

New episodes of The Way Home Season 2 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. Episodes also stream the next day on Hallmark Movies Now.

