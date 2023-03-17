‘The Way Home’ Theory: Is Kat the Other Woman?

There are only two episodes of Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home left, and the mysteries keep piling up. In Episode 6, “Lovefool,” Kat (Chyler Leigh) made an important discovery about her parents’ relationship. But her mom, Del (Andie MacDowell) wasn’t willing to accept her daughter’s explanation for Colton’s (Jefferson Brown) strange behavior more than 20 years ago. She’s still convinced her husband was unfaithful, but there could be another explanation for what she saw – and it might involve Kat.

Kat discovers her father wasn’t cheating in ‘The Way Home’ Episode 6

In the March 12 episode of The Way Home, Kat was forced to confront the devastating impact her brother Jacob’s (Remy Smith) disappearance had on Del and Colton’s marriage. During a trip back to 2000, she overhears an argument between her parents and watches as her father storms off. Del has already told Kat that she believed Colton cheated on her before she died, and Kat now suspects it was true. She’s devastated that her mom and dad’s relationship wasn’t as solid as she thought it was, but Elliot (Evan Williams) gently reminds her that grief can do strange things to people.

But on a subsequent trip to the past, Kat makes a surprising discovery. She hides in her dad’s truck as he drives to the motel, where he meets with a P.I. Colton hasn’t been spending money on another woman, as Del suspected, but on a private investigator. Unfortunately, the investigator tells the grieving father that he has no solid leads in Jacob’s disappearance. A devastated Colton drives home, then hides the P.I.’s dossier in his boat rather than showing it to his wife.

Kat tells Del the truth about Colton, but she still thinks he was unfaithful

Back in the present, Kat finds the dossier still hidden in the boat. (Thank goodness Del backed off her plan to sell it.) She shows it to her mother, explaining that it’s proof that Colton wasn’t cheating. He was just ashamed that he’d spent so much money on a P.I. with nothing to show for it.

Unfortunately, Del isn’t swayed by Kat’s evidence.

“This may explain what happened to our savings, but it doesn’t answer everything,” she says.

Del says she knew Colton was cheating because a woman she didn’t know showed up crying at his funeral.

“I didn’t think my heart could hurt anymore after Jacob died,” she adds. “But your father proved me wrong.”

Could Kat be the woman Del saw at her husband’s funeral?

Del is convinced that the mystery woman she saw at the funeral was having an affair with her husband. But it’s possible there’s another explanation. Kat can time travel. And she’s already used that ability to go back in time and revisit major moments from her family’s past. There’s a good chance that at some point in the future, adult Kat goes back to 2000 and attends her father’s funeral. She gets emotional, and when Del sees her crying, she assumes it’s because she was involved with Colton.

While it might seem strange that Del wouldn’t put two and two together and eventually realize that the woman she saw was her daughter, it’s actually not surprising. We know that when people encounter individuals they knew in the past again in the present day, they typically don’t recognize them. Kat didn’t realize her daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) was her friend Alice from decades earlier until she started time traveling herself. And adult Nick (Kerry James) didn’t recognize Alice as the girl he’d dated when he was a teen in 2000 when he met her again in the present day. As far as we know, Del doesn’t know that time travel is possible, so there would be no reason for her to suspect the woman she saw at the funeral was Kat.

Was Kat the other woman at Colton’s funeral? We may find out when The Way Home Episode 7 airs Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

