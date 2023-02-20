‘The White Lotus Sicily’ Won’t Win Any Awards in This Category at the 2023 Emmys

Last year, Mike White’s The White Lotus was up for for 20 Emmy Awards. The series became a winner in half of the categories. In 2023, the HBO Max series will not be considered for awards in the categories for limited or anthology series. Find out why.

Tom Hollander as Quentin, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya | HBO

‘The White Lotus Sicily’ isn’t eligible for any Emmys as a limited series or anthology this year

In 2021, the Television Academy defined a limited or anthology series as a story that resolves within a season. No ongoing storylines are allowed in this category. With The White Lotus Sicily, Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid’s role is a recurring character, making her storyline ongoing in the HBO series.

Initially, the Television Academy ruled that “the reappearance in a subsequent ‘season’ of one character from a large ensemble does not prohibit eligibility based on Academy’s main criteria for limited series” (via Variety). That’s why Coolidge and Bartlett took home the solo acting Emmys last year. However in 2023, that rule has changed.

Does anyone know how #WhiteLotus won the Emmys for best limited series when there is a Season 2? — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) November 19, 2022

Since The White Lotus will be back with a third season, the Television Academy says the show must move to a new category to be eligible for an Emmy Award in 2023. At the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards, The White Lotus moved from limited series category to the drama category. This will most likely be the case at the 2023 Emmys.

‘The White Lotus’ won 10 Emmy Awards as a limited or anthology series in 2022

The first season of the HBO series starring Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, and Sydney Sweeney was up for 20 categories at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes were among those categories. The White Lotus was also up for the following Emmy categories last year:

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Music Supervision

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Original Dramatic Score)

Original Main Title Theme Music

Supporting Actor for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie ( Murray Bartlett , Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn)

( , Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn) Supporting Actress for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge , Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney)

(Connie Britton, , Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney) Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Limited or Anthology Series

The series won for the bolded categories mentioned above. For those categories where a specific actor won, their name is also above in bold.

When are the 2023 Emmy Awards?

The 75th Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 18, 2023. Fans can tune in to the event live on Fox beginning at 8 p.m. ET to find out what awards The White Lotus Season 2 takes home.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards Ceremony is set for Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, 2023. Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12.