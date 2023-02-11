‘The Young and the Restless’: A-List Actor Convinced Eric Braeden to Audition for Victor Newman Role

Eric Braeden is famous for his role as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless. The Daytime Emmy winner has played the iconic character for four decades. However, if it wasn’t for the encouragement of a celebrity pal, Braeden might not have auditioned for the show.

A celebrity pal encouraged Eric Braeden to audition for ‘The Young and the Restless’

Before becoming a soap star, Braeden was famous for his work on the ABC drama The Rat Patrol. After the series was canceled in 1968, Braeden landed minor roles in TV and made for TV films. But in 1980, he landed the role that would make him famous.

Braeden’s performant as the ruthless Victor on The Young and the Restless made him a soap opera icon. The actor was uncertain about working on a soap opera; however, his friend 9 to 5 actor Dabney Coleman encouraged him to audition. In an interview with TV Insider, Braeden recalled how Coleman helped launch his soap opera career.

“I only went in to read at Y&R because my friend Dabney Coleman said to me, ‘Do it. You’ll love it.’ He and I played tennis together. I had no idea what a soap opera was because I didn’t watch them.”

Thanks to Coleman’s advice, Braeden’s career skyrocketed. “Dabney had done a soap opera at NBC. That’s how he knew. He knew what he was talking about. He’s a very good actor and a bright guy,” Braeden praised his friend.

Victor Newman role was supposed to be temporary on ‘The Young and the Restless’

With Coleman’s encouragement, Braeden auditioned for The Young and the Restless and landed the role of Victor. On Feb. 8, 1980, Braeden debuted on the CBS soap opera. Initially, Victor wasn’t supposed to be a long-term role.

The original plans called for Victor’s run to end in 12 weeks, with the character being shot by his ex-wife Julia Newman (Meg Bennett). However, the show’s creator William J. Bell was so impressed with Braeden’s performance that Victor became a permanent character.

Victor’s created lots of memorable moments in the last four decades. His romance with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is one of the show’s epic love stories. His feud with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) made for iconic showdowns. Whether Victor’s dealing with business or family drama, he always brings excitement to the soap opera.

Eric Braeden has been with the soap opera for 43 years

The Young and the Restless is celebrating a huge milestone this year. In March 2023, the soap opera is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Braeden is one of the longest-running cast members, having been on for 43 years.

The actor isn’t showing any signs of slowing down and continues to entertain fans as Victor. As Braden and the show prepare for the special milestone, he’s grateful with the fans’ continued support.

“I’m grateful the show has gone on for all these years. I always go back to Bill Bell. He laid the groundwork, the foundation. I’m very grateful. Without the fans, the audience, we wouldn’t be anywhere.”