‘The Young and the Restless’: Everything to Know About Mamie Johnson

Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd) is a vital character in The Young and the Restless history. For over 20 years, she was the loyal maid to the Abbott family. After a long absence, Mamie is returning to Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless star Veronica Redd I Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Who is Mamie Johnson on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

In 1980, Mamie made her The Young and the Restless debut as the Abbotts’ maid. Mamie was a close friend to the family patriarch John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). She also had a close bond with his kids, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Mamie became a mother figure after their mother, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), walked out.

While the Abbotts were her surrogate family, Mamie’s family appeared in Genoa City. Her nieces Olivia Barber (Tonya Lee Williams) and Drucilla Barber (Victoria Rowell) came to live with her when they were young. Drucilla had a strained relationship wither her mother and Mamie’s sister Lillie Belle Barber (Robin Braxton), and ran away to live with Mamie.

Mamie’s relationship with John took a romantic turn when they professed their love. However, when John had a stroke, his wife Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) paid Mamie to leave town. Despite her feelings for John, Mamie took the money and left.

Mamie returned in 1999 to help John with his rebellious granddaughter Colleen Carlton (Tammin Sursok). But in 2004, she left Genoa City to travel the world.

Who played Mamie Johnson?

Marguerite Ray originated the role of Mamie in 1980. Ray’s previous acting credits include the TV shows Sanford and Dynasty. After she departed from The Young and the Restless, Ray continued acting, with a final TV appearance in 2001. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ray died on November 18, 2020, at 89.

In 1990, Redd took over as Mamie. The actor’s previous credits included The Jeffersons and WKRP in Cincinnati. Redd had big shoes to fill, taking over from Ray. But soap fans quickly welcomed her as the new Mamie.

How long will she stay on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Mamie is one of The Young and the Restless character returning for the show’s 50th-anniversary celebration. In honor of the big event, an episode featuring Genoa City’s bicentennial gala is planned. Mamie is one person who isn’t going to miss out on the party.

Ready for one of the most memorable evenings in GC? ✨ Celebrate 50 years of #YR with all-new episodes this week on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/4NAJincNTv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2023

But before the festivities, she visits Jack. Mamie and Jack have much catching up to do, and they’ll share fond memories as they reflect on the Abbotts. Mamie will also be reunited with Ashley and Traci, who’ll be thrilled to see her.

While Mamie’s visit is brief,s he might stick around longer. The writers foreshadow tragedy striking Jack and his fiancée Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). With Jack about to face heartache, Mamie could stay to help him through his grief. With Mamie’s care and guidance, she can help the Abbotts overcome this latest ordeal.