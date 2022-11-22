‘The Young and the Restless’: Everything You Need to Know About Danny Romalotti

Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) is a famous character from The Young and the Restless. Danny is Genoa City’s resident rock star who never forgot his small-town roots. It’s been nine years since Danny’s last appearance, and he’ll soon be returning. Here’s what you need to know about the character.

The Young and the Restless star Michael Damian I Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Danny Romalotti is a famous rock star on ‘The Young and the Restless’

In 1980, The Young and the Restless introduced Danny. Hes’ the son of Rex Sterling (Quinn Redeker) and the brother of Gina Roma (Patty Weaver). Danny’s music career began when he was a teen, and the heartthrob captured the attention of many Genoa City ladies. Early in his career, Danny had romances with Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland).

He would then go on to marry Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell). However, their marriage was complicated by their different career paths. They divorced after Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) announced she was pregnant with Danny’s child.

Danny married Phyllis to give their son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) a proper family upbringing. However, their marriage ended after Danny discovered he wasn’t Daniel’s father. But Danny loved Daniel and fought Phyllis for custody, which he won. Shortly afterward, Danny and Daniel left Genoa City.

Since his departure in 1998, Danny’s made several returns throughout the years. His last appearance came in 2013 for the funeral of his former stepmother Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper).

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Daniel Returns to Genoa City

Michael Damian plays Danny Romalotti

Like his The Young and the Restless character, Damian is also a musician. Damian’s musical career began in the 1970s’ when he performed in his family’s band, The Weirz. But it was an appearance on American Bandstand that Damian’s acting career would take off.

Creator William J. Bell saw Damian’s appearance and offered the role of Danny. Aside from his music and soap opera career, Damian also played the lead character in the Broadway musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He also moved his talent behind the camera as a director, producer, and writer. Some of his movie credits include: Moondance Alexander, A Princess for Christmas, The Sweeter Side of Life, and the Lindsay Lohan flick Falling for Christmas.

Michael Damian is returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’

After a nine-year absence, Danny is coming home to The Young and the Restless. According to Soap Opera Digest, Damian’s first appearance will be on Dec. 22. Danny’s return comes a month after his son Daniel’s return.

“When love walks in the room everybody stand up… oh it’s good good good…” #YR pic.twitter.com/crnO90frJv — Michelle Stafford (@TheRealStafford) November 4, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Season 50: Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Danny will undoubtedly run into his ex-wife Phyllis and it’ll be interesting to see their interactions. Will the two still hold a grudge against each other? Or will they keep things amicable for the holidays?

While Danny’s trip will be centered around Daniel and Phyllis, it’d bee nice to see him with other Genoa City residents. He could take a trip down memory lane by meeting Lauren and Traci. Also, a run-in with Christine would be spark a possible reunion and Phyllis’ jealousy.

It’s unknown how long Danny’s return will be, but his visit will add some fire to the soap opera.