‘The Young and the Restless’: Jeremy Actor James Hyde Stays Fit With Exercise and an Ultra-Healthy Diet

Since joining the cast of The Young and the Restless as the new character Jeremy Stark last fall, James Hyde has earned plenty of love from viewers. Fans want him to stay, and he seems equally excited. But Hyde’s acting ability isn’t the only thing getting noticed. Viewers can’t help but appreciate the 60-year-old’s chiseled features. Hyde credits his svelte physique to his strict diet and exercise routine. The actor’s lifestyle isn’t feasible for everyone, but it’s a testament to his dedication.

Fitness has been a lifelong pursuit for ‘The Young and the Restless’ actor James Hyde

James Hyde on Mar. 8, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia | Paras Griffin/WireImage

James Hyde has always been in shape. Joining the military at 17 gave him a solid foundation for physical fitness. He prides himself on making it a lifestyle, always setting aside time for exercise and movement.

His workouts have varied over the years, and he was forced to adapt when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Hyde liked going to the gym, so he decided to create one at home. He called his friend Dennis White, a Grammy-winning music producer, and asked about some equipment he wasn’t using, Soap Hub reports. White eventually parted with it, and Hyde set up a circuit training gym in his garage and added more walks to his fitness routine.

These days, he hits Barry’s Bootcamp, where Hyde has gone since the early 2000s. His workouts consist of 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of concentrating on two muscle groups. Hyde goes three or four times a week. According to Soap Opera Digest, he’s also an avid golfer and admits to doing push-ups at the eighth hole.

The ‘Y&R’ star skips breakfast and eats daily salads

Aside from adhering to a fitness regimen, the Y&R actor also watches what he eats.

“I always say that when you’re in your 20s, 30s, and even to mid-40s, it’s all about exercise,” Hyde tells Soap Opera Digest. “When you move into your late 40s, 50s, and beyond, it’s about the diet.”

He takes his own advice by avoiding dairy, adding he’s never been into cheese or butter and doesn’t consume much milk or yogurt. He also avoids fried foods and enjoys salads.

Hyde tells Soap Hub that he tends to skip breakfast but has a big lunch, usually a large salad or sandwich. A typical dinner consists of fish with vegetables or rice. He avoids snacking but indulges in chocolate ice cream occasionally.

Skipping breakfast is controversial advice, but Hyde insists he isn’t a big breakfast person. He makes up for it by consuming proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables, and healthy fats throughout the day.

Such a strict diet and exercise routine aren’t for everyone, but it’s working wonders for Hyde, who also takes advantage of Southern California weather by enjoying the outdoors whenever possible.

Why does James Hyde look familiar?

If you’re wondering where you’ve seen James Hyde before, he played Sam Bennett on Passions for years before arriving in Genoa City. With any luck, he’ll stick around The Young and the Restless for quite a while.