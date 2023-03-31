‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Apr 3 – 7: Fallout From Phyllis’ ‘Death’

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Apr. 3 through 7 reveal the fallout from the bicentennial gala. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) brings the festivities to a halt as Genoa City reels from the tragic event. Here’s a glimpse at what to expect.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Genoa City grieves for Phyllis Summers

Leave it to Phyllis to make a scene at Genoa City’s biggest party. The redhead has been in a downward spiral because of her hatred for Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Phyllis’ obsession with Diane takes a dangerous turn when she teams with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to take her down.

After a heated confrontation in her hotel room, Phyllis goes downstairs to interrupt Diane and Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) engagement announcement. During her rant, Phyllis fainted and was rushed to the hospital. Things take another tragic turn when Phyllis is declared “dead.”

Diane is seeing red ? Tune in to all-new episodes of #YR this week on @CBS to see what happens next! ?

All of Genoa City will mourn Phyllis’ “death,” including Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) who’ll feel regret for not helping Phyllis. Meanwhile, Phyllis’ new husband Jeremy will blame Diane for Phyllis’ death.

The fallout from the gala makes for a juicy story. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Leanna Love (Barbara Crampton) uncovers a scandal. Leanna will learn more about Diane’s shady past and her history with Jeremy.

While Genoa City plans to say goodbye to their favorite redhead, what they don’t know is that Phyllis is alive.

Jack Abbott and Victor Newman team up

Phyllis’ “death” will bring everyone in Genoa City closer, including two enemies. Longtime rivals Jack and Victor Newman (Eric Braden) will team up for an important cause. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint the men form an alliance against Jeremy.

Although Jeremy blames Diane for Phyllis’ demise, suspicions arise toward Jeremy. Mr. Stark is a shady character, and Phyllis dying just days after their supposed marriage raises questions. Jack and Victor know Jeremy is dangerous and they believe he might have killed Phyllis.

They want justice for Phyllis and will do everything in their power to take down Jeremy.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Tucker McCall and Audra Charles plan their next move

The furture of Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) company McCall Unlimited is up in the air. After Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) saved him from debt by buying the company, Tucker must make a decision. He hoped his son Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) would buy McCall Unlimited and they’d run it together. But thanks to Victor’s manipulations, Devon is staying at Chancellor-Winters.

Is there a future for these two? ?

According to Soap Opera Spy, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Tucker and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) plot their next move. If Tucker suspects Victor is behind Devon’s decision to remain at Chancellor-Winters, he’ll want revenge against The Moustache. Victor is a man who always gets what he wants, but this is one battle Tucker will make sure he doesn’t win.