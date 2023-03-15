‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Phyllis Fakes Death, Frames Diane

The Young and the Restless vixen Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is having a rough time. Phyllis’ latest turmoil stems from her longtime rival Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Phyllis is so focused on getting rid of Diane that she might take drastic measures.

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Phyllis Summers is spiraling out of control on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Phyllis and Diane’s feud dates back to 2001 when they fought over Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Their feud reignited when Diane miraculously returned from the dead in March 2022. Diane quickly pulled on the charm making amends with everyone. Yet, Phyllis didn’t fall for Diane’s good-girl act.

Phyllis and Diane are forced to play nice today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/nDQT1YeHyB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 22, 2022

After digging into Diane’s past, Phyllis brought Diane’s ex-boyfriend Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), to town. While Jeremy’s arrival spooked Diane, it led to backlash for Phyllis. As Diane continues to worm her way back into the Abbott family, Phyllis is shut out.

Not only has Phyllis lost Jack, but her kids, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), are unhappy with her. Phyllis feels like she’s losing everything and blames Diane. But she has a new friend in Jeremy, who offers to help Phyllis with a specific task.

Phyllis Summers fakes her death

Genoa City’s favorite redhead was ready to give up until Jeremy entered the picture. Jeremy and Phyllis have something in common, Diane is their enemy. Mr. Stark wants revenge on Diane for sending him to prison and he needs assistance.

Jeremy knows how much Phyllis hates Diane and lures her into his plot. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless rumors hint that Phyllis fakes her death. Speculation about Phyllis’ “death” circulated after on-set photos appear to show her funeral.

Phyllis has two reasons for faking her death. The first is to prove that everyone loves her and will be lost with her gone. The other motive is to take down Diane.

Diane caused a lot of heartache when she faked her death in 2011. Phyllis feels it’s time Diane paid, and what better way than to frame Diane for her murder? Diane would be the number one suspect in Phyllis’ murder. Despite proclaiming her innocence, Jack, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and everyone else will believe she’s guilty.

Diane will get massive payback from Phyllis’ scheme, but like her previous plans, this one will backfire on Phyllis.

Miss Summers might lose everything on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Phyllis’ worst fear of losing everything might come to fruition on The Young and the Restless. If she fakes her death, it’ll cause more harm than good. Phyllis’ family and friends will grieve her death while she watches from afar.

Once Diane is out of the picture, Phyllis will make her triumphant return. Summer, Daniel, and Jack will be shocked to see her alive. However, that feeling will turn to anger when they learn this was part of Phyllis’ plan.

Phyllis will try to persuade them that this was for the best, but no one will see it that way. Phyllis toyed with their emotions and didn’t consider how this plot would affect them. She was thinking of herself, which she always does.

Phyllis’ dream scenario will become a nightmare as she loses, and Diane will win again.