‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Mar. 13 – 17: Phyllis Sets a Trap for Diane

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Mar. 13 – 17 reveal a week of manipulations. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) returns to scheming, while Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) pulls a page from his father’s playbook. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Phyllis Summers plots Diane Jenkins’ downfall

Since Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) returned to Genoa City, Phyllis has made it her mission to take down her enemy. So far, Phyllis’ plans have backfired, earning backlash from the Abbotts and her daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). Diane’s damsel in distress act has won over everyone except for Phyllis.

Phyllis’ hatred for Diane is at an all-time high. Now that Phyllis is teaming up with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), Diane’s downfall is imminent. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis sets up a trap for Diane.

Phyllis isn’t thinking clearly and making massive decisions. While she believes her plot with Jeremy will get rid of Diane, it might backfire on the redhead.

Tucker McCall and Adam Newman clash

Upon returning to the family fold, Adam initially set his sights on the Newman Enterprises CEO position. However, Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) proposition of running McCall Unlimited was more intriguing. But Victor’s plan to acquire Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) company hit a snag.

Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) purchased the company and left the business decisions up to Tucker. The businessman wants his son Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) to join the company. Tucker believes this will be a fresh start for both of them. But Tucker’s dream of working with Devon goes up in flames.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Adam interferes in Devon and Tucker’s negotiations. Adam might cast doubts in Devon’s head about running McCall Unlimited. When Tucker learns of Adam’s manipulation, he’ll be furious.

The war between Tucker and the Newmans is tense, and Adam’s kicked things up a notch. Adam and Victor aren’t giving up on buying McCall Unlimited, but they’ll have a tough fight against Tucker.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Nate Hastings sets ground rules for Victoria Newman

Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) personal and professional lives clash at the Newman offices. Nate and his boss Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), have locked lips several times. While Nate wants to forget about the steamy encounters, it’s easier said than done.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nate sets boundaries with Victoria. Nate will tell Victoria there can be no romance between them and that they’re strictly co-workers. Yet, Victoria might not agree with him.

Victoria’s falling for her new employee, and the Newman princess always gets what she wants. While Nate doesn’t want to take their relationship any further, Victoria tries to persuade him. If Victoria succeeds in her seduction techniques, Nate’s girlfriend, Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), is in for a world of heartache.