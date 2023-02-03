‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Feb. 6 – 10: Phyllis’ Meddling Backfires

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Feb. 6 through 10 reveal a week of scheming. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) meddles in her son’s life while Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) plots his next move. Here’s what to expect for next week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Phyllis Summers’ meddling backfires

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) loves to meddle in people’s lives. Although her main focus has been on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), Phyllis takes a break from tormenting her enemy. Phyllis has more pressing matters that involve her son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei).

The redhead wants to reunite Daniel with Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) and Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant). Despite Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Lauren Fenmore’s (Tracey E. Bregman) warnings, Phyllis moves forward with her plan. While Phyllis wants to keep her plan under wraps, it’s soon exposed by Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Daniel is upset when he learns of Phyllis’ meddling. When Phyllis returns, Daniel will have a discussion with his mother. Although Daniel’s angry, will he change his mind when Phyllis arrives with her two guests.

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter receive unexpected news

Newlyweds Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) are eager to start a family. The couple’s adoption journey hit some snags. But they’ve found a birth mother, Delphine, who wants them to adopt her baby.

Mariah and Tessa are overjoyed as they prepare for the bundle of joy’s arrival. However, according to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Mariah and Tessa receive shocking news.

Could their adoption journey hit another snag with Delphine changing her mind? Or perhaps the baby arrives sooner, leaving the couple unprepared?

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Victor Newman blackmails Jack Abbott

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) wants his son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) back into the family and at Newman Enterprises. To make his plan come to fruition, Victor seeks Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) help in getting Adam fired from Jabot. However, thanks to a tipoff from Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Adam is on to Victor’s scheme.

Adam wastes little time telling Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) of Victor and Kyle’s scheme. Kyle will face admonishment from his father, but Victor has the Jabot CEO riled. Jack isn’t going to let Victor win and makes it clear he has no intentions of firing Adam.

But Victor isn’t going down so easily. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor resorts to a new scheme to get what he wants. Victor may blackmail Jack and Diane with prison for stealing Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace.

Jack will be furious over Victor’s blackmail but knows The Moustache means business. To protect Diane, Jack might betray his friend.