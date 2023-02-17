‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Feb. 20 – 24: Nate Lands in Hot Water

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Feb. 20 through 24 reveal a week of business moves. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) seeks a new career path while Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) enemies are gunning for him. Here’s what to expect for next week.

The Young and the Restless star Sean Dominic I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Nate Hastings lands in more trouble

Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) professional life is going well now that he’s working for Newman Media. However, the same can’t be said for her personal life. Nate is happy with his girlfriend, Elena Dawson (Bryti Sarpy), or so it seems.

Victoria and Nate adjust their game plan today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/4KXoBPmuUE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 18, 2022

Nate was surprised when his boss Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), kissed him during a late-night meeting. While the two are trying to forget the smooch, it might have sparked something in Nate. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Nate crosses a line.

Nate and Victoria are riding high because of their new business plan. Their happiness could lead Nate to give in to temptation with Victoria. The chemistry between Nate and Victoria is undeniable, and it’s a matter of time before they take the next step.

But Nate’s impulse move will leave him with guilt and without Elena.

Everyone is plotting to take down Tucker McCall

Powerful businessman Tucker is in financial trouble. He’s in debt, and his company McCall Unlimited is at risk. Tucker’s longtime nemesis Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), is plotting to steal the company. However, The Moustache faces competition.

Tucker’s ex-wife Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), has been a source of comfort for him. But unbeknownst to Tucker, Ashley is manipulating him. According to Soap Opera Spy, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ashley divulges her secret to someone.

Could that person be her other ex-husband Victor? Since Victor is interested in taking over McCall Unlimited, he and Ashley could work out a deal. But the two better hope word of their plan doesn’t reach Tucker.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Billy Abbott seeks a new career path

These days Billy is focused on helping his friend Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). Billy and Chelsea have been spending a lot of time together recently, and a reunion could be brewing for the exes. But during the week of Feb. 20 through 24, Billy takes a break from Chelsea to focus on his career.

Billy and Kyle fight for the corner office today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/Q4dHDGeG4Z — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 8, 2019

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Billy makes a power play. Could Billy rejoin Jabot now that his rival Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is gone from the company? Billy would love nothing more than to add salt to Adam’s wounds by taking his job.

While Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) would welcome Billy back to Jabot, not everyone will be happy. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) will be annoyed by Billy’s return. The two men butted heads during their brief tenure as co-CEOs. Tensions are bound to rise again with Billy sticking his claim in Jabot.