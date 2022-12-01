‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Dec. 5-9: Jeremy’s Arrival Changes Diane’s Plans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Dec. 5 through 9 reveal a week of confrontations. A lot is happening with Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walter) surprise visitor to Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) receiving criticism. Here’s what to expect for the upcoming week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Diane Jenkins’ plans to leave town are thwarted

It was a matter of time before Diane’s past came back to haunt her. Between Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), she can’t catch a break. Although she has the support of Jack and Kyle Abbott (Peter Bergman and Michael Mealor), that’s not enough.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Diane packs her bags, preparing to leave Genoa City. However, Diane’s plans are altered when Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) arrives on her doorstep. Jeremy’s arrival comes courtesy of Phyllis, who is using him to take down Diane. But Phyllis’ move will upset Nikki, who felt they should have stuck to their original plan.

Diane is already on edge, and Jeremy’s arrival will bring more stress. Aside from protecting her family from Jeremy, Diane will scold Phyllis when she learns the redhead brought her ex to town.

Nate Hastings and Elena Dawson’s relationship problems continue

Trouble in paradise looms for many Genoa City couples, including Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). Nate thought he’d lost Elena when she walked out on him because of his betrayal of Chancellor-Winters. However, he was thrilled when she returned and gave him a second chance. But their romantic reunion might not last long.

According to Fame 10, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Nate questions Elena’s loyalty. Nate’s inquiry stems from Elena agreeing to do a medical podcast for Chancellor-Winters. Naturally, Nate is upset that Elena would choose his family’s company over Newman Media. But Elena is firm in her stance of working with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil).

Nate tries to smooth things over with his girlfriend, but the damage may already be done. Thngs will become worse for the couple when Nate begins spending more time with his boss Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Chance Chancellor moves ahead with his divorce

It looks like Chance and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) are officially headed for splitsville. After catching his wife making love to Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), a heartbroken Chance knew his marriage was over. Despite Abby’s attempts to work things out, Chance is adamant he wants a divorce.

It doesn’t take long for the couple’s splits make the rounds in Genoa City. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) confronts his son-in-law. Victor will admonish Chance for giving up on his marriage, and breaking his daughter’s heart. While Chance’s work was a huge issue, Abby’s affair is what ultimately ended Chabby.

While Victor may lose Chance as a son-in-law, he may gain another one if Abby moves on with Devon.