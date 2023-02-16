‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes’ Go-To Healthy Snack Is Super-Simple

Camryn Grimes has been on The Young and the Restless since 1997, playing Cassie Newman and Mariah Copeland. Like many actors in the soap opera world, she prioritizes health and fitness. However, they don’t have to be complicated. Grimes has tips for incorporating these activities into a busy life, such as having simple yet nutritious snacks.

Camryn Grimes enjoys fitness activities

Camryn Grimes of ‘The Young and the Restless’ at the 2019 Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco | Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Grimes told Soap Hub in 2022 she wasn’t into sports as a child because “acting took up so much” of her time. However, these days, she incorporates fitness into her life.

For example, she loves rock climbing. “I used to work as a rock-climbing instructor … really connected me to my body for the first time in my life,” Grimes said. “It’s such physical work, but it’s also a puzzle. You’re scaling it physically and it’s mentally stimulating. Everything fades away when you’re on a wall. All you can do is solve the next problem [in front of you]. It may not sound peaceful, but it is.”

She especially likes to rock-climb with her former Y&R co-star Robert Adamson, who played Noah Newman from 2012 to 2020. She calls him her “rock-climbing partner.”

Other activities Grimes enjoys are riding her Peloton bike, doing yoga, and boxing. During the COVID-19 lockdown, her Peloton bike came in handy when she couldn’t go out.

Camryn Grimes’ go-to healthy snack is simple

Aside from working out, Grimes enjoys healthy food. She recently shared with Soap Opera Digest her go-to healthy snack, a super-simple twist on the classic tuna with crackers.

“Instead of crackers, I use cucumber slices and top with tuna mixed with a little avocado oil and mayo,” the actor said.

Grimes also revealed other food preferences, including Korean food and British beans on toast for breakfast. Additionally, the Y&R star likes to drink wine, which is equivalent to “dessert” for her.

Still, the Emmy-winning soap star tries to maintain healthy eating habits that fit within her lifestyle, and she avoids dieting.

“I don’t naturally eat until 11 [a.m.] or 12 [noon],” she told Soap Hub. “I don’t like to eat before I work out. I don’t strictly do intermittent fasting, but I kind of naturally fall into a window usually because of my schedule at work. I am trying to get a healthy relationship with food and not ever ‘diet.’”

‘The Young and the Restless’ actor likes to meditate

In addition to taking care of her physical health, Grimes meditates to help her mental well-being. Meditation provides many health benefits, and Grimes finds it an excellent way to start her day.

She usually gets up early to feed her pets, and that’s when she meditates for five or 10 minutes.

“Doing that usually gets my energy up [so that I can] get on the Peleton,” she told Soap Hub.

