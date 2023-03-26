There Is at Least 1 More Former Love Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Child With

Nick Cannon has been in the news a lot lately, especially when it comes to his family planning activities. Cannon has 12 children with six different women. He fathered 10 kids between 2017 and 2022. While he’s joked about toying with the idea of permanent birth control, the TV personality has one regret. Nick Cannon regrets never having children with one of his first loves, Christina Milian.

Nick Cannon says he wished he had fathered a baby with his first love, Christina Millian

Nick Cannon knows that anything about him having kids goes viral. He’s sharing his feelings anyway, though. During an interview on The Shade Room on Mar 20, Cannon revealed that he felt wistful when he found out Christian Milian had had her first child. He said he regretted never having a baby with his former co-star and ex-girlfriend.

Nick Cannon says that Mariah Carey is the love of his life & "A Gift From God"

Cannon noted that he and Milian had spoken about starting a family together, noting that they were young and in love. Cannon and Millian were very young when they hooked up. The couple got together in 2003 and called it quits in 2005. Millian and Cannon were 22 and 23, respectively, when they began dating. A few years later, Cannon married Mariah Carey. The rest is history.

Christina Milian probably doesn’t feel the same way

While Cannon might regret never having a child with Christina Milian, she probably doesn’t feel the same way. In a 2019 interview, Milian recalled exactly how her relationship with Cannon ended. She told E! News that she found out Cannon had been cheating on her while living in her house when she hacked into his phone.

Christina Milian and Nick Cannon | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Milian recalled spending a month pouring over Cannon’s messages while away on a set. When she returned home, she confronted him. The duo broke up. While Milian later revealed that she wasn’t holding a grudge, she still seemed a little angry, and we can’t say we blame her.

Milian might still be a touch mad about how things between her and her “first love” ended, but she has a lot to be thankful for these days. Milian has moved on. She’s had several high-profile relationships since ending things with Cannon and is now married to M. Pakora, a french pop star. The duo has two children together. Milian also has a 13-year-old daughter with her first husband, The Dream.

Exactly how many kids does Nick Cannon have now?

While Cannon has some regrets about who he didn’t have a child with, plenty of women did have children with the television personality. Cannon is the father of 12 children, and that number could continue to grow, despite Cannon once suggesting he was considering a vasectomy.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey with their children | JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Cannon’s first two children, Monroe and Moroccan, were born in 2011, while Cannon was married to Mariah Carey. In 2017, he announced the birth of Golden Sagon with Brittany Bell. In 2020 she welcomed their second child together, a daughter, Powerful Queen. In 2022, their third child, Rise Messiah, was born.

Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon | David Livingston/Getty Images

Just six months after Powerful Queen was born, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon’s second set of twins, Zion and Zillion. De La Rosa and Cannon welcomed their third child together in 2022, as well.

In 2021, Alyssa Scott also gave birth to one of Cannon’s children. Zen was born in June 2021. The infant died in December after a brain cancer diagnosis. Scott welcomed her second child with Cannon one year later.

Cannon also has children with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole. Tiesi and Cannon welcomed Legendary Love Cannon in July 2022. Cole gave birth to Onyx Ice Cole Cannon in September 2022.