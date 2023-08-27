Matt Damon recently recalled a prank that Brad Pitt played on George Clooney on the set of ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ left the notorious jokester enraged.

George Clooney is well-known for his love of pranks, but how does he react when the tables are turned? Matt Damon recently spilled the beans on a time when Brad Pitt masterminded a prank that left Clooney infuriated.

Damon’s recounting of the story gives a behind-the-scenes look at a side of Clooney rarely seen. The account also reveals a moment when the usually mischievous actor was the target of a well-executed joke.

Matt Damon reveals the time Brad Pitt played a prank on George Clooney

Clooney may love playing pranks on others, but he doesn’t take kindly to being on the receiving end of one.

Damon shared an anecdote about seeing Clooney at his angriest when he fell victim to a prank that lasted several days, masterminded by Pitt.

While the trio was filming Ocean’s Twelve in Italy and staying at Clooney’s villa in Lake Como, Pitt cunningly sent letters in Italian to the local crew. Pretending the letters were from Clooney’s team, he instructed them not to make eye contact with Clooney or address him by his first name.

Damon recounted this story during an interview on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. The actor described how Clooney, usually the lively center of attention on set, became confused and frustrated as he interacted with the bewildered crew.

“He comes in, and he’s like, something’s weird, and he can’t figure it out,” Damon shared.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ star says George Clooney was the ‘maddest I’ve ever seen him’ after this prank

It took a while before Clooney discovered why his crew was acting strange toward him. When he finally realized what was happening, Damon recalled watching a furious Clooney arrive on set the next day.

“He came home, and that’s the maddest I’ve ever seen him,” Damon stated.

Damon also recounted Pitt’s response. The actor revealed that Pitt told Clooney to leave everybody else out of it, asking that “other civilians” be spared of the pranking.

Though Damon refrained from elaborating on how Clooney got back at Pitt, it’s reasonable to think he responded with a prank of a similar caliber.

Clooney is, after all, renowned for his love of mischief. Even the Italian media have chronicled his various pranks over time, so perhaps he had something like this coming to him.

Although Damon stayed out of the pranks on the set of Ocean’s Twelve, he wasn’t so lucky when working with Clooney on another project.

Matt Damon shares the biggest prank on the set of ‘The Monuments Men’

Besides the pranks during Oceans Twelve, Damon also recounted an instance where Clooney played a trick on him while filming the popular movie The Monuments Men.

While working together, Clooney conspired with the costume department to subtly alter Damon’s outfit each week. Clooney wanted Damon to believe he was gaining weight each time he put on another costume.

The joke succeeded until Damon finally caught on to what was happening. Even though he realized that Clooney was the mastermind behind the alterations to his wardrobe, he never retaliated against his fellow actor.

As far as Damon was concerned, hitting back would have been a bad idea.

“I’ve never tried to get George back for anything because I just know the countermeasures are going to be so severe,” Damon explained.

Speculation about this particular prank had emerged following the debut of The Monuments Men. While no one had confirmed it until then, Damon assured fans that the rumors were indeed true.