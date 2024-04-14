Tiger Woods' children may not look how you remember them. Here's more on the golfing legend and his two kids.

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers the game has ever seen. His many accomplishments on the course and what he’s done for the sport are well-documented and have always been celebrated. But on Thanksgiving night 2009, his private life made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

At the time, Tiger was still married to former Swedish model Elin Nordegren when she reportedly discovered that he had been cheating on her and chased him out of their mansion wielding a golf club. The athlete fled their home in his Cadillac Escalade and hit a fire hydrant before crashing into a tree. The rest of the world soon learned about the golfer’s infidelity and Tiger took a hiatus from golf for several months. He and Nordegren then went through a very public divorce, which was finalized in 2010.

During their marriage, they welcomed two children, Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods. Here’s more about their kids who many people say really resemble their famous father now.

How old are Tiger Woods’ children?

Tiger Woods poses for a picture with his son, Charlie Woods, as well as his daughter, Sam Woods, who was caddying for her dad during the PNC Championship | David Cannon/Getty Images

While they couldn’t make their marriage work, Tiger and his ex-wife have mastered co-parenting over the years and are reportedly on friendly terms today. They welcomed their daughter, Sam, in 2007, and in 2009, months before their marriage crumbled, Tiger and Nordegren welcomed their son Charlie.

In 2015, both of Tiger’s children joined him at the Masters Tournament as caddies and he spoke about what having them there meant.

“This tournament means so much to me in so many different ways,” he told reporters during a news conference per ESPN. “We all know what happened in ’97 with my dad’s health, and he was pronounced, well, he was dead at one point earlier that year; came back, and then came here and I won the Masters. To now have come full circle and to have a chance to have my kids out there and be able to share that with them, it’s special.”

Tiger has caddied for Charlie

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods during the final round of the 2023 PNC Championship | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Because his father is one of the best golfers in the world, it comes as no surprise that Charlie has taken up the sport. And Tiger even caddied for him at the PNC Championship Pro-Am in December 2023.

Tiger praised Charlie’s skills saying: “His speed has gone dramatically up this year.”

When asked about the advice, he gave his son that day, Tiger responded: “I enjoyed caddying for him and being there with him, just to talk through shots with him and have him understand what I would see or … the thought process I would have going through. He would bounce things off of me, and (I would) give him my take on certain things.”

Sam gave a speech about her dad that brought Tiger to tears

Tiger Woods and his daughter Sam, pose on stage during the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

In 2022, Tiger was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame and Sam delivered the introductory speech for her father which made him emotional.

Sam spoke about Tiger’s horrific car crash in 2021, recalling: “We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now, you’re not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this because you’re a fighter, you’ve defied the odds every time.”