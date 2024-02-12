In 2024, Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. While the artist currently has a girlfriend, he has previously been married.

When Usher takes the stage for at halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII, his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, will likely be among the people cheering him on. The couple have appeared in public together since 2019. Before Goicoechea, however, Usher has been married. Here are the details on his two former marriages.

Usher has been married twice

After a three-year relationship with TLC’s Chilli Thomas, Usher began dating Tameka Foster, a stylist. They began dating in 2005 and wed in 2007. The couple announced that they were planning their wedding as they prepared to welcome their first child.

“We are extremely excited at this point in our lives planning our wedding and the joy that comes with expecting our first child together,” they said in a joint statement to the Associated Press (per People). “We hope people will be happy for us and respect our privacy during this happy period in our lives.”

Tameka Foster and Usher | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Usher and Foster married in a civil ceremony in Atlanta before celebrating with a larger ceremony. They welcomed two children together, and Usher became the stepfather to Foster’s three sons.

After two years of marriage, the couple officially divorced in 2009. That same year, he began dating Grace Miguel, his manager. They married in a quiet ceremony in 2015 after keeping their relationship away from the public eye for years. In 2018, Usher filed for divorce.

Usher is not currently married, but he has a girlfriend

Not long after his divorce from Miguel, Usher and Goicoechea were photographed together at the 40th birthday party of producer Keith Thomas. Goicoechea, who worked as the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records, was friends with Usher before they began their relationship. They were first photographed together in 2016.

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” he said, per People. “She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Though the couple has not tied the knot, their relationship is serious. In 2020, they welcomed their first child together. In 2021, Goicoechea gave birth to their son.

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he said. “We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”

Usher will perform at the Super Bowl in 2024

In 2024, Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. He hopes to use the performance to showcase his lengthy career.

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re heading in the future,” he said, per AP News.

Usher | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

He will perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The city is familiar to the singer, who had a residency there earlier this year.

“For everybody who heard about my show in Las Vegas, you’ll now get a chance to see some of what I did here but you’ll get the best of it,” he said.