Gold mining isn’t for the faint of heart. Just ask Todd Hoffman, the former star of the hit reality TV series Gold Rush. While Todd left Gold Rush behind in 2018, he didn’t give up mining. He and his family are still digging for riches in the Alaskan soil. Their quest for precious ore is chronicled in the Gold Rush spinoff series Hoffman Family Gold, which is set to return for its second high-stakes season.

‘Hoffman Family Gold’ premieres June 16

Hoffman Family Gold Season 2 premieres Friday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

The new season follows Todd as he returns to Alaska’s Mammoth Valley Mine with an ambitious plan to unearth the 1,000 ounces of gold he needs to pay off $750,000 worth of debt. And he’s not alone. His skilled, handpicked crew includes his dad, Jack Hoffman, and his sons Hunter and Hudson “Cub” Hoffman.

“I brought a killer crew,” he says in a teaser for the new season. “Only the best. This is almost like going to war.”

Todd also has a fleet of new equipment – including a new wash plant, the “Holy Roller” – that he hopes will help him dig out the metal that will make his high-risk operation a success. He’s sunk all his resources into this season, and failure is not an option.

“I am way out on a limb financially,” he confesses.

Todd Hoffman faces big challenges in ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ Season 2

Todd is kicking off this mining season more prepared than ever. But interpersonal drama threatens to derail his quest for gold. Todd and Hunter don’t agree on the best approach to managing the mining operation.

“Me and my dad have totally different styles on how we operate and how we work,” Hunter says.

The ambitious son is ready to step out from his dad’s shadow and mine his own site. But is he really ready to go it alone? And will splitting up lead to more gold, or just more conflict?

“All I’m asking for is for you to give me a chance,” Hunter says.

“I hope you know what you’re getting involved in here,” Todd replies.

Father-son clashes aren’t the only hurdles the Hoffmans will confront this season. They’ll also do battle with brush fires, wild animals, and the unpredictable Alaska weather. As the season unfolds, relationships will be tested and the Hoffmans will discover if their family bonds are truly worth their weight in gold.

