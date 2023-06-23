Tom Sandoval's 'Schwartz's Mom' may have brought 'Stacy's Mom' back to life, but 'Vanderpump Rules' downloads have soared.

Vanderpump Rules fans may be hate listening to Tom Sandoval’s “Schwartz’s Mom” cover of “Stacy’s Mom” but many are certainly loving any other music surrounding their favorite Bravo show.

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras changed the words of the Fountains of Wayne song “Stacy’s Mom” to “Schwartz’s Mom” in a dedication to (former?) best friend Tom Schwartz. Sandoval has further changed some of the lyrics at some shows, filmed singing about mistress Raquel Leviss and most recently shading Schwartz.

Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras | Ralph Bavaro/Bravo via Getty Images

And while Sandoval continues to perform different variations of “Schwartz’s Mom” on tour, Vanderpump Rules fans are rapidly searching for other tunes associated with the show including Scheana (Marie) Shay’s party anthem “Good as Gold.” Shay presented Vanderpump Rules reunion host Andy Cohen with a gold record version of “Good as Gold” when he predicted in 2013 that she would have a gold record by 2023.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ searches have increased since Scandoval

Music streaming service Spotify shared some search and download data with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that pointed to an overall 350% increase in Vanderpump Rules-related content.

Average daily searches of Vanderpump Rules or VPR on Spotify increased by more than 350% since March 6, the day around the split between Sandoval and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Shay’s “Good as Gold” streams have increased by more than 530% and her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay by more than 850%. Lala Kent, who hosts the Give Them Lala podcast increased by nearly 550%.

Also, some users generated their own “Team Ariana” playlists that include songs like “Midnight Sky” by Miley Cyrus, “Good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo, “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift, and more.

More ‘Vanderpump Rules’ tunes could be coming soon

DJ James Kennedy is another Vanderpump Rules cast member on Spotify. So is Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras’ song “Superstars.”

During a Supermodels Unlimited Event, Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with Kennedy and he mused over a new track featuring Ariana Madix.

“Maybe I’ll do a little performance in honor of Ariana,” Kennedy said. “I miss getting in the studio. Maybe we’ve got to do the track again.” Kennedy and Madix recorded the 2019 track “Party.”

And now that the dust has settled from the cheating scandal, Kennedy thought that doing something on the shady side might be fun with Madix. “A revenge track!” he said. “I’m definitely not opposed to it because it’s music. It’s all in the good of music. I’m a rapper, so it’s in the nature of the roots.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy has been chanting “Sandoval’s a liar” at most of his shows. He said at a recent show he could no longer chant the line – but his audience gleefully did it for him.

Also, Shay, Maddix, and Kent have cashed in on Shay’s “Good as Gold” in a commercial spot for Uber Eats.