Tom Schwartz has had enough of Scandoval but is he really going to walk away from his friendship with Tom Sandoval?

Did Tom Schwartz just end his friendship with Tom Sandoval? Not really. Schwartz, who recently appeared on Stars on Mars said he’s gotten swept up in the Scandoval mess and needs a minute.

The Vanderpump Rules stars, whose bromance has been followed for 10 seasons, clearly need a break. Sandoval was busted for cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss, who was a mutual close friend.

Schwartz became entangled in the debacle because as Sandoval’s best friend, some people believe he was complicit in hiding the affair and knew about it, but said nothing.

Obviously, Schwartz is angry with Sandoval for the way he handled the affair. But did he declare that he’s “permanently” ending his friendship with Sandoval? Eh.

Is Tom Schwartz ending his friendship with Tom Sandoval?

When asked about what ultimately took on the moniker, “Scandoval” Schwartz opened up to fellow cast member Natasha Leggero about where his head was with the mess.

Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval |Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I’m somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I’m not,” he said. “There’s just no excuse for it.”

“Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it. Ultimately, that’s his life. That is his life,” Schwartz reflected. “I did not have an affair. I am not him. It’s just so strange that I’ve been absolutely mired in this. It’s taken on almost a life of its own.”

Tom Schwartz is stepping away from Scandoval

At that point, Schwartz said he needed to remove himself “permanently” from the situation. But he also expressed anger toward Sandoval.

“I didn’t cover for him, but I had his back,” he admitted. “He came to me, confided in me that he was in love with someone else.”

“My friend had an affair that just happened to swipe the nation and it’s incredibly messed up but the thing is I’ve become mired in it,” he added. “That’s been a huge source of just angst in my life. I’ve been in this extended funk.”

Schwartz went viral on ‘WWHL’ about Scandoval

Schwartz may have been referring to his epic Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance when he said he would “ramble on about it, drivel on.” Ex-wife Katie Maloney and other Vanderpump Rules cast members blasted him for his candid replies to host Andy Cohen’s questions.

This included backtracking his recall of the affair timeline. He also said that Leviss was Sandoval’s “heroin.” What may have hurt him the most was how he insisted on standing by Sandoval.

He looked into the camera and said, “Tom, I know the whole world hates you, but I’m not gonna abandon you, old buddy. I’m not gonna abandon you. He knows he’s a monster for what he did.” He also suggested to the viewers to go a little easier on Sandoval and even “give him a hug” if they see him on the street.