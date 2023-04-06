‘Vanderpump Rules’: 5 Scandoval Bombshells Tom Schwartz Dropped on ‘WWHL’

Vanderpump Rules fans have been shocked and titillated by Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss, and Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, dropped some bombshells about the scandal on a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Here are five key takeaways from the Bravo star’s WWHL interview that Scandoval followers won’t want to miss.

Tom Schwartz | Bravo/NBCUniversal

1. Tom Schwartz knew about a hookup between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in August 2022

On Wednesday, April 5, Tom Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live after season 10 episode 9 of Vanderpump Rules, titled “Forbidden Fruit,” aired.

Schwartz offered many insights into Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, including when he first learned of the affair.

“When did you first learn of Tom and Raquel’s affair, and were you acting as a decoy on his behalf?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“I learned in August, late August, about the affair. The one-night stand, allegedly,” Schwartz responded. “And no, I was not acting as a decoy.”

“But I feel like you told me at the reunion that you learned in January of the affair,” Cohen said, referring to the upcoming season 10 reunion, which has already been filmed.

“No no no, so the one-night stand was in August,” Schwartz clarified, later revealing that Sandoval told him he was “in love” with Raquel in January 2023.

2. Tom Schwartz said Tom Sandoval is ‘addicted’ to Raquel Leviss like ‘heroin’

Tom Schwartz revealed that Tom Sandoval is not just in love with Raquel Leviss – he’s “addicted” to her.

“Honestly, he became obsessed,” the bar owner told Andy Cohen on WWHL. “You know, he’s notorious for having one singular obsession.”

“And his obsession is?” Cohen asked.

“That’s his heroin,” Schwartz said.

“It’s Raquel,” clarified Cohen.

“He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of all infatuations,” Schwartz said.

“He’s infatuated with Raquel,” Cohen stated.

“Raquel is Tom’s heroin,” Schwartz confirmed.

3. Tom Schwartz said Ariana Madix ‘eviscerated’ Tom Sandoval at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion

Vanderpump Rules fans eagerly await the season 10 reunion, which was filmed after news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair broke. According to Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix destroyed her ex-boyfriend during filming.

“What did you think of the reunion?” Cohen asked on WWHL.

“I have never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life,” Schwartz responded. “Ariana had a fire in her, I mean she eviscerated those two, and I’ve never seen anything like that. I didn’t know she had it in her. I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life.”

He also said that Sandoval took more heat than Leviss. “Raquel took some blows, but yeah, Tom got just eviscerated.”

4. Tom Schwartz encouraged ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans to ‘hug’ Tom Sandoval

Even though the entire Vanderpump Rules fandom is staunchly Team Ariana, Tom Schwartz refuses to “abandon” his best friend.

“Tom, I know the whole world hates you, but I’m not gonna abandon you, old buddy. I’m not gonna abandon you,” he said on WWHL (per People). “He knows he’s a monster for what he did.”

Schwartz even urged viewers to embrace Sandoval if they see him in person. “If you see him, give him a hug. Maybe he doesn’t deserve it, but give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Ariana Madix shades Raquel Leviss by telling a reporter "I don't know [her]" following Tom Sandoval scandal https://t.co/0NuSWy3aiD pic.twitter.com/RDBOAsoAkM — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 22, 2023

5. Tom Schwartz thinks Tpm Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ relationship is ‘toxic’ and won’t last

Although Tom Schwartz is rooting for his business partner, he doesn’t think Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel Leviss will last.

“I’ve actually thought about this a lot. I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it,” he told Andy Cohen (per Us Weekly). “Their relationship is, you know, I know they care so much about each other but, like, even in the short time that they’ve been ‘in love’ or whatever you want to call it, it’s become toxic. And I just, I don’t know if it’s sustainable. It’s already toxic as it is, and then you add in, you know, the entire nation thinking you guys are scumbags. I think it’s too much, but we’ll see if love prevails.”