‘Vanderpump Rules:’ Tom Schwartz Is Getting Dragged Through the Mud Thanks to Tom Sandoval’s Affair

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is getting slammed after news of his best friend Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss came out. Here’s what Schwartz’s Bravo castmates said about the scandal and his role in it.

Tom Schwartz | Bravo/NBCUniversal

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval says Tom Schwartz only ‘recently’ found out about his affair with Raquel Leviss

On Friday, March 3, news broke that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their friend and castmate, Raquel Leviss.

Leviss was previously engaged to another Vanderpump Rules star, James Kennedy, but they broke up in December 2021. Leviss is shown pursuing Tom Schwartz, Sandoval’s best friend, in season 10 of the Bravo show, which is currently airing.

Schwartz and Sandoval are very close, leading many to believe that the recently divorced bar owner knew about his friend’s affair. But, according to Sandoval, Schwartz only learned about the cheating “very recently.”

In his March 5 Instagram apology (which noticeably lacked any reference to Madix), Sandoval wrote, “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz and my friends and family out of this situation… Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

Lisa Vanderpump and former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Kristen Doute think Tom Schwartz knew about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair

Lisa Vanderpump, the Bravo show’s namesake, believes Tom Schwartz knew Tom Sandoval was cheating with Raquel Leviss.

On Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump if she thought Schwartz was acting as a decoy for Sandoval by making out with Leviss on camera.

“Schwartz and Sandy, I think they are so close. I mean, I would be less surprised if you said Schwartz and Sandy got together rather than ‘Scandoval’ and Raquel,” Vanderpump quipped. “I think he sits on the fence so tight it’s up his ass. I think he tries to placate everything and play both sides.”

She added, “I think they are so close, I do think he knew something. But we’ll find out, we’ll find out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also said she believes Sandoval cheated on Madix back in season 3 with the infamous “Miami Girl.”

Lala Kent and Kristen Doute suspect their friend knew about the cheating scandal

Kristen Doute is a Vanderpump Rules alum and Tom Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend. He cheated on her with Ariana Madix, whom he started dating immediately after Doute and Sandoval ended their six-year relationship.

Doute thinks Tom Schwartz knew all about the Raquel Leviss affair. She called her former castmate “a f***ing p****” for not telling Madix, who was a groom at Schwartz’s 2016 wedding, about the cheating or standing up to Sandoval.

“Enough is enough. He’s just burying his head in the sand and thinks that things will just go away and things will happen,” Doute said on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast (per Page Six). “It’s like he can be honest with us in real-time and texting, ‘I don’t stand for this’ or ‘I really feel this way,’ but he doesn’t do anything about it.”

Lala Kent also made her thoughts on Schwartz known when she spoke to TMZ. “I don’t like weakness,” she said. “I think at times, you have to be a good person.”

Kent said Schwartz should have done something about the affair. “[He should have] rolled up on Ariana, or said [to Sandoval], ‘You tell Ariana, or I will.’”