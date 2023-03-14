‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Says He Hopes Ariana ‘Is Living the Good Life’

The other Tom has officially spoken! For those not in the know, Vanderpump Rules fans received a shock when they learned that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having a secret affair under Ariana Madix’s nose. Sandoval and Ariana remained as the last standing couple on the show that purchased houses together a few years ago. While rumors swirled that Raquel hooked up with Tom Schwartz, it was really the other Tom. Recently, Schwartz broke his silence on the Scandoval.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz with infamous cheater Tom Sandoval. | Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Everyone thought ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz hooked up with Raquel at first

Even before the news of Raquel and Sandoval’s affair broke, fans knew they were getting a juicy season of Vanderpump Rules. In the first episode, Katie Maloney and Schwartz discussed their recent divorce. Katie said she had only one rule for Schwartz to follow in order for them to remain friends – don’t hook up with anyone in the friend group.

The season’s preview seemed to revolve around Raquel betraying Katie. Plus, other publications previously reported that Schwartz and Raquel were spotted making out at Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico. While that might still prove true, it’s Raquel’s affair with Sandoval that fans care about now.

Tom Schwartz says he hopes Ariana is ‘living the good life’

In a recent TikTok, TMZ caught up with Schwartz in an airport. Of course, the interviewer immediately started off with questions about the latest scandal. Schwartz himself has been under fire from a few fans who believe he knew about the affair all along. Several of them questioned whether or not his makeout session with Raquel was simply a way to throw everyone else off the trail of the real cheating at hand. However, he gave the reporter a few minutes of his time and even gave his feelings on the situation.

“Luckily, Ariana has a really good support system, and she’s with her friends. I’m not sure where she is, but I hope she’s living the good life, just indulging. I hope she goes on a living spree,” Schwartz said.

Tom Schwartz admits that Tom Sandoval ‘maybe is a piece of s***’

When asked how Sandoval was holding up, Schwartz replied, “He’s ok, I think, relatively speaking. He has a profound sense of sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s***, and to some extent, maybe he is. He knows he f****** up. The whole thing is just really sad.”

Schwartz also revealed that he and Raquel hadn’t spoken since Ariana discovered the affair, “I haven’t seen her or talked to her since this whole thing started. It’s really unfortunate.”

Several fans also believe that Schwartz was covering up for Sandoval’s cheating and he knew the entire time. However, the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner ended the interview by saying he “preferred not to talk about it.” That sounds a bit sketchy to us.

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Wednesday nights on Bravo.