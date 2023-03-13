‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss’ Sister Implies Scheana Shay Punched Raquel After Learning of the Sandoval Scandal

Yikes. The fallout continues regarding Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal. News of the scandal broke on Friday, March 3, and the cast quickly came to the defense of Ariana Madix. Apparently, Scheana Shay, Ariana’s longtime best friend, learned of the affair after finishing taping Watch What Happens Live, and things got heated. Now, Raquel’s sister has implied that Scheana actually punched Raquel in the face.

Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana punch Raquel? Raquel’s sister seems to think so. | Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

A heated confrontation between ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss

Soon after news broke about Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss, stars from Vanderpump Rules quickly began voicing their opinions on social media. However, it seems as though Scheana learned about the scandal shortly after taping the March 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Page Six reports that Scheana and Raquel went out for drinks after filming. During their night out, Raquel stepped outside to take a phone call. When Scheana went to check on Raquel, she heard Ariana “bawling” on the other end of the phone. Scheana demanded to know what was going on, and Raquel confessed to the whole sordid affair.

The source who spoke to Page Six also added, “A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation. They went back to the hotel separately and haven’t seen each other nor spoken since.”

However, it now looks like it was more than just a heated exchange of words. Instead, Raquel’s sister recently implied the altercation turned physical, and Scheana allegedly punched Raquel in the face.

Raquel’s sister claims Scheana punched Raquel in the face

With new details surrounding the situation continuing to surface, it’s hard to keep track. But the notorious blind item account, Deux Moi, posted a screenshot of a blind sent to them recently regarding the scandal.

The text from the anonymous source revealed, “Did you hear Scheana allegedly got into a physical altercation with Raquel at a bar after Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live taping?”

They continued, “I’m hearing through the grapevine that Scheana’s friends are worried Raquel will press charges.”

Of course, there’s no way to verify these claims through Deux Moi, but Raquel’s sister sent out a tweet implying that the blind item is actually true.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett tweeted on March 3, “At the end of the day, no one deserves to feel this gut punch. To say Im disappointed would be an understatement.”

Raquel’s sister, Kate, replied, “Nor punched in the face.”

Raquel’s sister said she didn’t ‘condone’ Raquel’s actions

Charli quickly clapped back, telling Kate to stay off her Twitter page and out of her replies. While Kate’s Twitter account is still active, it appears she deleted her Instagram account. Whether or not that’s due to Sandoval and Raquel’s affair remains unclear.

Fans immediately jumped to Ariana’s defense. However, Kate later replied with another tweet that read, “Not defending, just also not condoning physical violence.”

As far as reality TV scandals go, it appears this one will stay front and center for the next few weeks. Catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday nights on Bravo.