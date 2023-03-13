Peter From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Says ‘Narcissist’ Tom Sandoval Will Leave Raquel Leviss ‘in 9 Years’ – and Shocking Hit He Took for Tom at SUR

The Vanderpump Rules scandal rocked the cast and SUR manager Peter Madrigal says the romance between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss isn’t built to last.

After nearly a decade together, Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Leviss over a span of several months. Some rumors speculate that the affair isn’t over and that Sandoval and Leviss plan to be together. Madrigal, who was Sandoval’s manager at SUR and has known him for years, said Leviss shouldn’t count on happily ever after with Sandoval.

Madrigal also revealed a time when he took the fall for an error Sandoval made at work and how he’s done being the nice guy all the time.

Peter from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ thinks Tom will leave Raquel

Madrigal snarked, “good for them” when asked how he felt that Sandoval and Leviss could be in love. “Great. Awesome. You know, just great. Raquel, watch out because in nine years he’s probably gonna leave you for someone else,” Madrigal said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I think it’s hilarious, honestly. And it’s funny that you brought up narcissism cuz then now I’m like, oh wow. I do recognize a few moments.”

Stassi Schroeder, Peter Madrigal, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval | Gustavo Caballero/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In addition to knowing Sandoval well, Madrigal briefly dated Leviss shortly after her breakup with James Kennedy. He admitted to not knowing Leviss very well. But, he commented on how a few Vanderpump Rules cast members are calling Sandoval a narcissist.

Peter Madrigal recalls massively covering for Tom Sandoval at SUR

Madrigal recalled a specific instance where he experienced Sandoval not taking accountability for his actions.

“He is a little bit narcissistic. I have a story. So some years ago, I would always help him. He was always late for his bartending shifts,” he recounted. “And I always help him get set up because he never took accountability for why he was late.”

“And my New Year’s resolution was to be a little bit more selfish because I’ve always been like, OK, yeah, I’ll help out, I’ll help this, I’ll do this for different things,” he said. “I’ve always been there for people.”

“And so back in the day when he used to bartend at SUR, he was late all the time. And I always opened up the bar for him. And then this one time I think he lost some of the bank or all the bank. And I had to pay it back myself,” he shared. “They blamed me because I’m the manager on duty. This was when I was a lot younger.”

Are Tom and Raquel enjoying the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ drama?

Madrigal also was a shoulder for Leviss to cry on, which was filmed on Vanderpump Rules.

“I mean, case in point, look at me Raquel and her crying on my shoulder,” he said. “That’s automatically the way I am. I’m just kind of like, oh, someone’s in danger. Someone needs help, I’ll help out. You know what I mean? And I’ve always been that way. And so this year I’m gonna be a little bit more selfish because otherwise, you’re just gonna get taken advantage of.”

He also pondered the rumor that the affair with Sandoval was Leviss’s way to solidify her place on Vanderpump Rules. “That’s one of the rumors out there that she wanted to really get on the show and she was adamant about it,” Madrigal said. “So I’ve heard that rumor before.”

Does he think that Sandoval and Leviss are secretly enjoying the drama? “I don’t know if he’s secretly enjoying all of this, but they might later on,” he said. “I don’t know right now because it’s so fresh in everyone’s mind. And time will tell if we find out that they are secretly enjoying it, because that all has come out.”