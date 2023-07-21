It appeared to be an unlikely pairing, but Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga struck gold with a pair of albums that brought success at the Grammys for both of them.

The generational divide between Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga didn’t matter. The timeless crooner and pop superstar developed a friendship that transcended time, just like the best music tends to do. Bennett’s death at age 96 means we won’t see them team up again, but we’ll always have their two albums to listen to. Bennett and Gaga seemed like an unlikely duet, but their collaboration made for some memorable moments and Grammy success.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga won Grammys in 2014 and 2021

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, Bennett’s professional singing career began in the early 1950s. He was well-established and well-known when he and Lady Gaga first teamed up. The pairing helped introduce him to a new generation of music fans.

Bennett and Gaga performed their version of “Cheek to Cheek” (first made famous by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong) at the 2015 Grammy Awards ceremony. The duo also won a golden gramophone for best traditional pop vocal album for 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, beating out Barbara Streisand, Barry Manilow, Annie Lennox, and Johnny Mathis.

The first Bennett-Gaga album was so successful that they teamed up again on Love for Sale in 2021. They earned five nominations and won again for best traditional pop vocal album. (The record also won for best engineered non-classical album).

Bennett’s collaborations with Lady Gaga provided two of his 19 Grammy wins, which dated back to his 1962 victories for record of the year and best male solo vocal performance for “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

How his net worth compares to Lady Gaga’s

Bennett’s career spanned decades, saw him sell millions of records, and included several Grammy wins and hit songs. Yet his sizable net worth paled in comparison to Lady Gaga’s fortune.

The crooner amassed an estimated $200 million fortune in his career. Yet the 21st-century pop star has a $320 million net worth thanks to touring, her Las Vegas residency, and her Oscar-nominated hit song “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

It’s rare for a singer to have the adoration of music fans, the esteem of critics, and the respect of fellow musicians.

Bennett achieved that trifecta in his career, which predated the modern-day charts. That’s why when you find he doesn’t even have any top-10 hits when you search his name in the Billboard database. Bennett’s three No. 1 songs all came in the early 1950s; Billboard’s Hot 100 didn’t start until late in the decade.

The singer scored a pair of chart-topping albums, though. Duets II debuted at No. 1 in October 2011 and spent 35 weeks among the top 200 records. Cheek to Cheek also started on top and spent 30 weeks on the charts in 2014.

Bennett and Gaga had another top-10 hit with Love for Sale (No. 8), and he saw Duets: An American Classic (No. 3 in 2006) and Viva Duets (No. 5 in 2012) crack the top 10.

Duets II and Duets: An American Classic brought Bennett Grammy wins without Lady Gaga, but his two records with the modern-day superstar accounted for his most recent and final wins.

