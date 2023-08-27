While contestants on 'Too Hot to Handle' are allowed a ton of free time while on the show, they don't always make the best use of it.

Amidst the pandemic, Netflix released a ton of reality shows, scripted series, and documentaries while the majority of the general public was stuck at home. As a result, viewers turned to the streaming service to keep themselves occupied.

Many releases during the era became instant sensations among viewers. One such Netflix production was Too Hot to Handle, a British reality TV dating game show. Here’s a look at the premise of the show and some of the weird rules that contestants found a way to work around, like telling the time of day.

What’s the premise of ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

The first episodes of Too Hot to Handle were released in April 2020. The show’s premise is to create an environment where a group of sex-centric, attractive young adults must learn to get aside their primitive natures and engage in more meaningful relationships.

Contestants are required to abstain from any type of kissing, sexual contact, or self-gratification throughout the duration of the show. They are monitored by a traffic-cone-shaped AI machine called Lana, who also serves as the show’s host.

In normal circumstances, breaking the rules to have a little fun may sound all great. However, the contestants on Too Hot to Handle start out with the opportunity to win $100,000. So, breaking the rules for a little smooch begins to lose its appeal when money is at stake. When contestants can’t conform to the house rules, the grand prize begins to reduce.

Overall, the two primary goals for contestants on the show are to learn how to form deeper connections with romantic partners and be able to walk away with the grand prize still intact. However, money doesn’t seem to be a big enough incentive for some contestants to break free from their over-indulgent nature.

Contestants seem to lose all sense of time while on ‘Too Hot to Handle’

While contestants on Too Hot to Handle are allowed a ton of free time while on the show, they don’t always make the best use of it. However, being on the show is more of an “endless summer” type vibe where all sense of time and reality just disappears. In addition, according to BuzzFeed, no clocks are allowed at the villa where contestants reside.

Cam Holmes, from Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle, told BuzzFeed, “I really had no perception of time. We had no clocks, no watches, nothing.” As it turns out, the only way contestants could gauge the time of day was by when they were served their meals, as it was a pretty set schedule. According to Cam, the house had a private chef who cooked for all the contestants.

Apparently, the chef can make a mean burger because Cam also shared, “We had burgers one day, and that was a good day. We still chat about burger day.” Luckily, if contestants found themselves hungry between meals, they could also access a well-stocked pantry full of snacks. Cam’s favorite snacks to replenish his body after training and sunbathing on the beach were Animal Crackers and Gatorade.

Catch up on all five seasons of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ on Netflix

The fifth season of Too Hot to Handle premiered in July 2023. During the first two seasons, contestants could win up to $100,000. The stakes got higher in season three when the potential prize money earnings jumped up to $200,000. However, producers of the show certainly still sleep well at night as no cast has yet to walk away with all the potential prize money in hand.

Season five of Too Hot to Handle, along with the first four seasons, can be viewed on Netflix. While there’s no word yet on whether a sixth season will be released, should the show stay on its normal scheduling, fans can anticipate a season six of Too Hot to Handle coming out in winter 2024.