Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott seem to be headed for divorce. Following Dean's infamous Instagram post, the couple was seen moving boxes and luggage to different locations.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling haven’t made any public statements since McDermott posted and then deleted a divorce announcement last week. While the couple might not be talking, there is plenty of activity around the couple that suggests all is not well. Earlier this week, McDermott was spotted moving boxes without his wedding ring. More recently, Spelling was captured wearing a telling sweatshirt while moving luggage into a friend’s home. Let’s look at everything that has happened since the infamous Instagram announcement.

Dean McDermott was spotted moving boxes into storage

Not long after McDermott announced his divorce on Instagram and then deleted it like it never happened, there has been more movement. On June 20, photographers captured McDermott moving boxes and equipment into a storage unit near his California home.

According to Page Six, McDermott was hauling sporting equipment and moving boxes into the unit while looking downtrodden. He didn’t appear to be wearing his wedding ring during the outing. McDermott didn’t speak to anyone during the errand.

Tori Spelling was seen making moves of her own

McDermott wasn’t the only member of his household making moves this week. On June 21, just one day after Dean McDermott moved boxes amid divorce rumors, Tori Spelling was spotted arriving at a friend’s home. According to Us Weekly, Spelling looked like she would be staying awhile as she trucked luggage into the house while wearing a sweatshirt that boldly said, “What the actual f—k is going on.” Spelling and McDermott’s kids were also on the scene.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and kids | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LuskinOIC

Spelling and McDermott share five children. Their eldest son, Liam, is 16. Their youngest child, Beau, is six. McDermott is also the father of a 24-year-old son from his first marriage.

A source claims Dean McDermott is still ready to call it quits

While Spelling and McDermott have yet to discuss their hypothetical divorce publicly, there are sources who are willing to speak. Earlier this week, People caught up with an insider who insists McDermott is ready to file the paperwork but has held off for financial reasons.

The unnamed insider told the publication that McDermott only deleted the Instagram post because Spelling asked him to take it down. The deletion, however, doesn’t indicate that he’s ready to jump in and do the work to make his marriage work. The source claims McDermott is completely done with his marriage.

After five children and 18 years together, it seems McDermott is ready to end the tumultuous relationship. Things have been especially rocky since 2013 when McDermott was caught cheating on Spelling. While the couple insisted they were working through things, the drama surrounding the scandal never seemed to leave them.