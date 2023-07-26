Lil Wayne's ex-wife Toya Johnson-Rushing and their daughter Reginae Carter will star in 'Toya & Reginae' on WE tv. It premieres August 24.

Mother-daughter duo Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter are getting their own reality show. The Growing Up Hip Hop spinoff Toya & Reginae premieres in August 2023 on WE tv.

‘Toya & Reginae’ premieres August 24 on WE tv

‘Toya & Reginae’ | WE tv

Toya was previously married to Lil Wayne, who is the father of her daughter, Reginae. Toya & Reginae, which will have six, hour-long episodes, will go beyond the social media posts to show what’s really going on with this dynamic duo.

Here’s the series description:

On each episode of Toya & Reginae, fans will get to peek behind the curtain and see who they truly are – what’s happening in their love lives, how they balance those relationships along with their exciting and demanding careers, and of course their relationship with each other. As happy as they appear on social media, in reality, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos as they navigate their complex family dynamic.

Toya & Reginae premieres Thursday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. Episodes will also stream on ALLBLK every Monday.

See the trailer for the Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter’s new show

A trailer for Toya & Reginae offers a hint of what to expect from the show. And it looks like there will be no shortage of drama.

“Online, we look picture perfect,” Reginae says.

“But offline, our lives are far from it,” her mom adds.

In the clip, Toya clashes with her brother, Casey, who she says “sent me the most hateful thing.” Later, she puts him in his place during a family dinner.

“I’ll be feeling like y’all don’t believe in me,” he says.

“I’m your sister, but I’m not your momma,” she tells him.

Toya & Reginae will also address Reginae’s rumored breakup with boyfriend Armon Warren, as well as Toya’s efforts to have another child with her husband, Robert Rushing. (The couple have a daughter, Reign, who was born in 2018.) A doctor warns her that she’s at risk for a miscarriage, which triggers some serious emotions for Toya.

“It’s too much,” she says tearfully in the clip’s closing moments.

Toya says she can’t wait for people to see the show.

“I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last,” Toya said in a statement when the series was announced in April.

