Six new couples juggle the challenges of romance when one partner is behind bars in a new season of 'Love During Lockup.'

WE tv is going back to prison. An explosive new season of the reality series Love During Lockup premieres in July 2023. It follows six all-new pairs of inmates and civilians who are trying to navigate the challenges of a relationship where one person is behind bars.

A new season of ‘Love During Lockup’ premieres July 21

New episodes of Love During Lockup begin airing on WE tv on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available to stream on ALLBLK every Tuesday. The new season will have eight hour-long episodes.

A teaser (via YouTube) for the new season promises plenty of sensational drama between the prisoners and their partners.

“A prison relationship is totally different from a normal relationship,” says Raneka, who is dating Asonta, whom she actually hasn’t met in person.

In the clip, one woman accuses her inmate partner of spying on her. Another civilian is warned that her partner behind bars might have “ulterior motives.” Several couples argue about money, including Jade and Chris. He’s lavished her with gifts worth at least $1 million. But he might be losing interest.

“So you’re just going to throw me to the curb?” she asks him.

“I’m over it,” he replies.

“Love During Lockup’ 2023 cast

Meet the six couples who will star in the 2023 season of Love During Lockup.

Latisha and Keith (Davenport, Iowa): The hard-working Latisha was recently divorced and planning on enjoying the single life when she fell for Keith, who is incarcerated. Her employees and friends are shocked by her new man, but Latisha has fallen hard. But will life challenges destroy their chance at happiness?

Jade and Chris (Naples, Florida): Jade, a former flight attendant, connected with Chris while browsing an inmate pen pal website. After dating for just seven months, they’re ready to tie the knot. Chris is a member of Minnesota’s Prairie Island Indian Community, which means he has plenty of money and enjoys showering Jade with gifts. But Jade’s younger sister Jessica has her doubts about the relationship. She wonders if Jade loves Chris, or just his money.

Raneka and Asonta (Smyrna, Georgia): Rapper and entrepreneur Raneka moved herself and her two kids to Atlanta to be closer to Asonta. She’s fully committed to her boyfriend. She even sends him $1,000 a month from her cosmetics business. But Raneka’s family doesn’t trust Asonta. They fear he’s really spending his time talking to other women, and that Raneka’s dreams of a rap career and a relationship with Asonta will go up in smoke.

Britney and Kerok (Richmond, Virginia): Britney met her fiancé Kerok while they were both behind bars. Now, Britney has served her time, but Kerok is still behind bars. He began his transition two years ago while incarcerated in a women’s facility, but the corrections officers mishandled his medications and schedules. Britney lives with Kerok’s family while waiting for her partner to get out of prison. She’s eager to begin IVF treatment so they can have a family. But will Kerok’s lack of trust stand in the way of them moving forward as a couple?

Savannah and Jake (Iowa City, Iowa): Savannah connected with Jake when she reached out to prison wives on Facebook to prepare for a theater role. They started messaging each other, and soon it became clear they had a serious connection. Since meeting Jake, Savannah’s embraced prison reform as a cause. But Jake worries about Savannah’s neediness and jealousy, especially because he still has five years to serve on his sentence.

Brittney and Andy (Rome, Georgia): Ex-cop Andy struggled to adjust to modern dating after his second divorce, so he decided to try writing to inmates he met on a prison pen pal website. At first, he feared they would judge his past career, but those worries disappeared when he connected with Brittney. But both their families doubt that a con and a former cop can find love together. The disapproval of Andy’s children means he may have to choose between his kids and the woman of his dreams.

