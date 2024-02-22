Actor and haircare founder Tracee Ellis Ross is a big fan of head-to-toe Prada even when she's inspired by rugged utilitywear.

Tracee Ellis Ross has spent time in LA, NYC, and Milan this February. The busy star has embraced several aesthetics this month, including her most recent, a Carhardt-inspired workwear look. Follow along on her February fashion journey.

Tracee Ellis Ross during the Milan Fashion Week on February 22, 2024 | Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Ross last wore Prada in mid-January, donning a business-casual gray collarless jacket and pencil skirt, reports Fashionista. This time, the 51-year-old headed to the Prada Fall/Winter 2024-25 Womenswear presentation wearing head-to-toe Prada again.

A sheer navy skirt and white blouse served as the base of her workwear-inspired look. A mint green fringed collar livened up Ross’s top and echoed the label’s 2024 aesthetic. The daughter of Diana Ross topped the ensemble with a distressed Prada utility coat in a classic workwear colorway: tan and mahogany.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Prada fashion show in Milan | Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Ross wore chocolate-brown satin pointed heels and carried a mini Prada Galleria Saffiano bag in seafoam green. The ensemble was especially appropriate during this rainy Milan morning.

The Candy Cane Lane star’s makeup was understated and elegant. Her natural lips completed her maroon eyeshadow and defined brows. Ross styled her hair in finger waves cascading down her back.

Other guests at the Prada presentation included Yara Shahidi, Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, and Lily James. Did Ross and James employ the same stylist? James also wore a utility coat, pointed heels, and fringe. Her trim came in the form of a knee-length dress.

Tracy Ellen Ross leaves the gym on February 9, 2024 in West Hollywood | MEGA/GC Images

The last time the paparazzi caught Ross out and about, she was wrapping up her workout and exiting the gym. The Black-ish star wore a salmon-colored quarter-zip sweatshirt and shiny navy leggings as she left the building. She wore her dark waves up in a tight bun and opted to be makeup-free for the sweat session.

Ross has loved Tracy Anderson Method workouts — a combination of aerobic exercise and toning — since injuring her knee in 2012, reports Pop Sugar.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys | Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

On February 6, Tracee Ellis Ross attended the opening of Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys. She donned a white JW Anderson gown and furry black coat and wore elegant red lipstick.

The private collection of the rapper/producer and “My Boo” singer is now a public exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. Beatz and Keys’ collection includes pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lorna Simpson, and Gordon Parks, among others. They hope the art inspires “giant” conversations regarding society and celebrating Blackness. Art enthusiasts and music fans can visit until July 7.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on February 03, 2024 | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

To begin the month, Ross embraced the “mob wife” aesthetic that’s quickly becoming popular with celebs and fashionistas worldwide. Stars have been spotted in chic body suits, voluminous fur coats, and loads of jewelry as they attend the numerous fashion weeks worldwide this winter.

Ross went mafia chic to accept her Trailblazer Award at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. The initiative aims to encourage retailers to give 15% of shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

Ross wore a caramel-colored faux fur Fear of God coat during her acceptance speech. She remarked, “I made a fashion choice tonight. I’m also a 51-year-old woman going through a change. It was bold, slightly dumb, and the heater is on right here, so bear with me” (via The Hollywood Reporter).